© 2024 New Atlas
Architecture

Rolling, renovating and reaching new heights: 2023's best architecture

By Adam Williams
December 31, 2023
Rolling, renovating and reaching new heights: 2023's best architecture
New Atlas takes a look back at the most interesting and impressive architecture projects of 2023
New Atlas takes a look back at the most interesting and impressive architecture projects of 2023
View 45 Images
Described as a square that rolls by designer Thomas Randall-Page, the Cody Dock Rolling Bridge has a novel method of allowing boats to pass
1/45
Described as a square that rolls by designer Thomas Randall-Page, the Cody Dock Rolling Bridge has a novel method of allowing boats to pass
The upper areas of the Cody Dock Rolling Bridge are filled with a mixture of scrap steel and concrete ballast to help balance its weight
2/45
The upper areas of the Cody Dock Rolling Bridge are filled with a mixture of scrap steel and concrete ballast to help balance its weight
The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge was fabricated in South London and then transported to the site using two trucks
3/45
The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge was fabricated in South London and then transported to the site using two trucks
The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge took seven years to realize
4/45
The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge took seven years to realize
The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge, by Thomas Randall-Page, takes around 20 minutes to fully roll it into position for a boat to pass
5/45
The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge, by Thomas Randall-Page, takes around 20 minutes to fully roll it into position for a boat to pass
The Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney, Australia, has been named the Best Tall Building Worldwide for 2023 by the influential CTBUH
6/45
The Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney, Australia, has been named the Best Tall Building Worldwide for 2023 by the influential CTBUH
The Quay Quarter Tower offers excellent views, including of the nearby Sydney Opera House
7/45
The Quay Quarter Tower offers excellent views, including of the nearby Sydney Opera House
The Quay Quarter Tower's overall form is arranged as five stacked blocks
8/45
The Quay Quarter Tower's overall form is arranged as five stacked blocks
The Quay Quarter Tower reaches a maximum height of 206 m (675 ft)
9/45
The Quay Quarter Tower reaches a maximum height of 206 m (675 ft)
The Spiral, by BIG, is part of the Hudson Yards mega-development which also includes Heatherwick Studio's Vessel and KPF's 30 Hudson Yards, both of which are visible above
10/45
The Spiral, by BIG, is part of the Hudson Yards mega-development which also includes Heatherwick Studio's Vessel and KPF's 30 Hudson Yards, both of which are visible above
The Spiral reaches a maximum height of 1,031.5 ft (314 m)
11/45
The Spiral reaches a maximum height of 1,031.5 ft (314 m)
The Spiral's combined outdoor space measures approximately 13,000 sq ft (1,207 sq m)
12/45
The Spiral's combined outdoor space measures approximately 13,000 sq ft (1,207 sq m)
The Spiral's greenery is made up of hardy wind-resistant plants native to the American prairie on the lower levels. As it rises, a second layer of shrubs and taller bushes that blossom in winter are also introduced
13/45
The Spiral's greenery is made up of hardy wind-resistant plants native to the American prairie on the lower levels. As it rises, a second layer of shrubs and taller bushes that blossom in winter are also introduced
The Spiral's greenery will continue to flourish over time, with the idea being to create a pleasant environment for office workers and a ribbon of green that extends into NYC's skyline
14/45
The Spiral's greenery will continue to flourish over time, with the idea being to create a pleasant environment for office workers and a ribbon of green that extends into NYC's skyline
The Sphere, by Populous, officially opened in September 2023 and hosts concerts, as well as sporting events like boxing
15/45
The Sphere, by Populous, officially opened in September 2023 and hosts concerts, as well as sporting events like boxing
The Sphere's LED exterior consists of roughly 1.2 million LED pucks, with each puck in turn containing 48 individual diodes
16/45
The Sphere's LED exterior consists of roughly 1.2 million LED pucks, with each puck in turn containing 48 individual diodes
The Sphere's LED exterior measures 580,000 sq ft (almost 54,000 sq m) and is programmable, allowing it to host complex images and animations
17/45
The Sphere's LED exterior measures 580,000 sq ft (almost 54,000 sq m) and is programmable, allowing it to host complex images and animations
The Sphere has an estimated budget of around US$2.3 billion
18/45
The Sphere has an estimated budget of around US$2.3 billion
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed homes were designed by BIG and range from $475,990 to $559,990
19/45
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed homes were designed by BIG and range from $475,990 to $559,990
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed model home features the telltale "ribbed" walls that are a byproduct of the 3D printing build process
20/45
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed model home features the telltale "ribbed" walls that are a byproduct of the 3D printing build process
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed model home features a large open living area with an island kitchen
21/45
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed model home features a large open living area with an island kitchen
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed model home includes a patio area
22/45
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed model home includes a patio area
Wolf Ranch's homes feature 3D-printed walls, with human builders being used to add the metal roof and the windows and doors, as well as anything else needed
23/45
Wolf Ranch's homes feature 3D-printed walls, with human builders being used to add the metal roof and the windows and doors, as well as anything else needed
Practice for Architecture and Urbanism performed an impressive feat of renovation by inserting a modern office into Brooklyn's 19th century Domino Sugar Refinery
24/45
Practice for Architecture and Urbanism performed an impressive feat of renovation by inserting a modern office into Brooklyn's 19th century Domino Sugar Refinery
The Refinery at Domino is part of a larger redevelopment on the Brooklyn waterfront that includes a park and some adjacent residential buildings
25/45
The Refinery at Domino is part of a larger redevelopment on the Brooklyn waterfront that includes a park and some adjacent residential buildings
The Refinery at Domino is topped by a large mixed-use penthouse that hosts events and co-working spaces
26/45
The Refinery at Domino is topped by a large mixed-use penthouse that hosts events and co-working spaces
The Refinery at Domino's glazed office building is installed inside the original brick structure
27/45
The Refinery at Domino's glazed office building is installed inside the original brick structure
The Refinery at Domino, by PAU, features generous glazing, ensuring lots of natural light inside, as well as offering superb views of the iconic Manhattan skyline
28/45
The Refinery at Domino, by PAU, features generous glazing, ensuring lots of natural light inside, as well as offering superb views of the iconic Manhattan skyline
MVRDV's Pyramid of Tirana is part of a huge development push in the area that includes the nearby Downtown One Tirana, pictured
29/45
MVRDV's Pyramid of Tirana is part of a huge development push in the area that includes the nearby Downtown One Tirana, pictured
The Pyramid of Tirana's renovation involved MVRDV installing multiple box-shaped structures inside, around and on top of the pyramid
30/45
The Pyramid of Tirana's renovation involved MVRDV installing multiple box-shaped structures inside, around and on top of the pyramid
The Pyramid of Tirana is topped by a large skylight that helps maximize daylight inside
31/45
The Pyramid of Tirana is topped by a large skylight that helps maximize daylight inside
The Pyramid of Tirana's interior features significant greenery, including trees and bushes
32/45
The Pyramid of Tirana's interior features significant greenery, including trees and bushes
The Pyramid of Tirana originally opened in 1988 as a museum honoring the country's communist leader Enver Hoxha
33/45
The Pyramid of Tirana originally opened in 1988 as a museum honoring the country's communist leader Enver Hoxha
The Pyramid of Tirana, by MVRDV, reaches a maximum height of 24.5 m (80 ft)
34/45
The Pyramid of Tirana, by MVRDV, reaches a maximum height of 24.5 m (80 ft)
The Brooklyn Tower, by SHoP, rises to a maximum height of 1,066 ft (325 m), making it the tallest building in Brooklyn
35/45
The Brooklyn Tower, by SHoP, rises to a maximum height of 1,066 ft (325 m), making it the tallest building in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Tower consists of 93 floors, most of which are taken up by residential space
36/45
The Brooklyn Tower consists of 93 floors, most of which are taken up by residential space
The Brooklyn Tower incorporates a historic bank building that already stood on the site
37/45
The Brooklyn Tower incorporates a historic bank building that already stood on the site
The Brooklyn Tower's residential lobby was designed in collaboration with Krista Ninivaggi of Woods Bagot and incorporates subtle shapes and motifs of the Dime Savings Bank
38/45
The Brooklyn Tower's residential lobby was designed in collaboration with Krista Ninivaggi of Woods Bagot and incorporates subtle shapes and motifs of the Dime Savings Bank
The Brooklyn Tower's eye-catching exterior is made up of blackened stainless steel, copper and bronze
39/45
The Brooklyn Tower's eye-catching exterior is made up of blackened stainless steel, copper and bronze
Gaia, by Toyo Ito & Associates, is the latest innovative sustainable building to be constructed in Singapore's Nanyang Technological University
40/45
Gaia, by Toyo Ito & Associates, is the latest innovative sustainable building to be constructed in Singapore's Nanyang Technological University
Gaia incorporates a lush garden area and was also built so as to not disturb an existing tree on the site
41/45
Gaia incorporates a lush garden area and was also built so as to not disturb an existing tree on the site
Gaia measures 43,500 sq m (around 468,000 sq ft) and is split into two sections which are joined at multiple points
42/45
Gaia measures 43,500 sq m (around 468,000 sq ft) and is split into two sections which are joined at multiple points
Gaia includes a 170-seat auditorium, 12 lecture theaters, 13 seminar rooms, and classrooms
43/45
Gaia includes a 170-seat auditorium, 12 lecture theaters, 13 seminar rooms, and classrooms
Gaia was constructed using trees from sustainably managed forests, so new trees were planted to replace those that were harvested for the build
44/45
Gaia was constructed using trees from sustainably managed forests, so new trees were planted to replace those that were harvested for the build
New Atlas takes a look back at the most interesting and impressive architecture projects of 2023
45/45
New Atlas takes a look back at the most interesting and impressive architecture projects of 2023
View gallery - 45 images

This year has been an excellent one for architecture, with many long-awaited projects being completed and plenty of surprises along the way too. From a bridge that rolls 180 degrees to let boats pass, to the world's largest spherical building – plus Brooklyn's first supertall skyscraper – here's our selection of the top 10 architecture projects of 2023.

Our selection for the year's best architecture projects attempts to showcase the most interesting and impressive builds that we've featured during the last 12 months or so, and range from the United States, Middle East, Europe and Australia.

One major theme that dominates is renovations, marking a growing focus in the architecture profession to try and retain and improve buildings where possible, rather than simply knocking then down and starting again. However, there are also examples of outstanding new architecture too, including the inexorable growth of 3D printing and a massive sustainable timber building.

Our list is presented in no particular order and you can head to the gallery to see more photos and information on each. 

Quay Quarter Tower – 3XN Architects

The Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney, Australia, has been named the Best Tall Building Worldwide for 2023 by the influential CTBUH
The Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney, Australia, has been named the Best Tall Building Worldwide for 2023 by the influential CTBUH

3XN Architects' Quay Quarter Tower has received awards from the likes of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat and World Architecture Festival – and it's easy to see why.

Situated on a prominent spot in Sydney, Australia, the original plan called for the replacement of an office high-rise that had stood on the site since 1976. Rather than demolishing it completely, 3XN Architects reused roughly 60% of the core structure and many of the columns and beams to create an eye-catching cantilevering tower that takes the form of five stacked offset blocks rising to a height of 206 m (675 ft).  

The Spiral – BIG

The Spiral's greenery is made up of hardy wind-resistant plants native to the American prairie on the lower levels. As it rises, a second layer of shrubs and taller bushes that blossom in winter are also introduced
The Spiral's greenery is made up of hardy wind-resistant plants native to the American prairie on the lower levels. As it rises, a second layer of shrubs and taller bushes that blossom in winter are also introduced

The Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has completed its first supertall skyscraper. Named The Spiral, the office building enlivens the Manhattan skyline with a ribbon of greenery that wraps around its gleaming glazed exterior as it rises to a maximum height of 1,031.5 ft (314 m).

The thousands of trees and shrubs used were carefully chosen depending on hardiness and maintenance needs, and they help create lush outdoor terrace areas for office workers that are accessible from all of its 66 floors.  

Cody Dock Rolling Bridge – Thomas Randall-Page

The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge, by Thomas Randall-Page, takes around 20 minutes to fully roll it into position for a boat to pass
The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge, by Thomas Randall-Page, takes around 20 minutes to fully roll it into position for a boat to pass

The Cody Dock Rolling Bridge, by Thomas Randall-Page, is probably the most creative crossing we've ever seen.

The project was realized as part of the redevelopment of a former industrial dock area in London that's home to a community of artists. In its usual position, cyclists and pedestrians simply make their way across like a normal bridge. However, when a boat needs to pass under it, the bridge rolls a full 180 degrees to make space using a pair of tracks that are installed into the concrete abutments on either bank.   

The Sphere – Populous

The Sphere's LED exterior measures 580,000 sq ft (almost 54,000 sq m) and is programmable, allowing it to host complex images and animations
The Sphere's LED exterior measures 580,000 sq ft (almost 54,000 sq m) and is programmable, allowing it to host complex images and animations

Though not everyone's idea of sublime architecture, nobody can deny that the Populous-designed Sphere is an impressive example of engineering. Boasting bragging rights as the world's largest spherical structure, it also features the world's largest LED display on its exterior.

It rises to a height of 366 ft (111 m) and has a width of 516 ft (157 m). Its LED exterior measures 580,000 sq ft (almost 54,000 sq m), and consists of roughly 1.2 million LED pucks, with each puck in turn containing 48 individual LED diodes. The exterior is fully programmable, allowing it to host some genuinely impressive images outside, from strange planets to advertisements and even emojis.  

Wolf Ranch – Icon, BIG and Lennar

Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed homes were designed by BIG and range from $475,990 to $559,990
Wolf Ranch's 3D-printed homes were designed by BIG and range from $475,990 to $559,990

We're still not at the point where 3D printing offers affordable homes for the masses, but perhaps that future is inching closer with the Wolf Ranch 3D-printed housing development in Texas by Icon, BIG, and Lennar.

Described as the largest-scale development of 3D-printed homes in the world, the 100 3D-printed houses' overall design is inspired by traditional Texan ranches. Inside, they range from 1,500 to 2,100 sq ft (roughly 140 - 195 sq m), all on one floor and offer either three or four bedrooms and two or three bathrooms.

Domino Sugar Refinery – PAU

The Refinery at Domino, by PAU, features generous glazing, ensuring lots of natural light inside, as well as offering superb views of the iconic Manhattan skyline
The Refinery at Domino, by PAU, features generous glazing, ensuring lots of natural light inside, as well as offering superb views of the iconic Manhattan skyline

Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) performed an impressive feat of renovation on Brooklyn's 19th century Domino Sugar Refinery. The firm has retained the main brick shell of the historic building and inserted an all-new modern and energy efficient glass office building inside.

PAU had to overcome huge challenges while transforming the former industrial building into a modern office. It was decided demolish some ancillary buildings and gut the the interior entirely to install a glass office within the existing brick facade. Additionally, between the two structures, PAU has added significant greenery. 

Pyramid of Tirana – MVRDV

The Pyramid of Tirana, by MVRDV, reaches a maximum height of 24.5 m (80 ft)
The Pyramid of Tirana, by MVRDV, reaches a maximum height of 24.5 m (80 ft)

MVRDV's renovation of Albania's Tirana Pyramid transformed the communist-era brutalist landmark into a technology center focused on young people that visitors can literally walk all over to enjoy the view.

The Pyramid of Tirana originally opened in 1988 as a museum honoring the country's leader Enver Hoxha. After his reign came to an end, it then served as a temporary NATO base and a nightclub, though not at the same time. MVRDV's renovation installed steps that rise up the sloping sides, allowing visitors to walk up on top of the building and enjoy the view, while the interior has been centered around a number of vibrant rectangular box-like structures. 

Brooklyn Tower – SHoP

The Brooklyn Tower, by SHoP, rises to a maximum height of 1,066 ft (325 m), making it the tallest building in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Tower, by SHoP, rises to a maximum height of 1,066 ft (325 m), making it the tallest building in Brooklyn

SHoP Architects has completed the first ever supertall skyscraper in Brooklyn, New York City. The luxury residential tower rises to a height of 1,066 ft (325 m) and features an unusual blackened stainless steel, copper and bronze facade.

The Brooklyn Tower cleverly integrates a 115-year-old bank that was already on the site and even riffs on its design, with subtle shapes and motifs recalling the bank's interior. Amenities are notable and include what SHoP Architects hails as the Western Hemisphere's highest basketball court, a dog run, and an outdoor playground. Additionally, there's a so-called Sky Lounge and Sky Park offering superb 360-degree views of the area. 

Gaia – Toyo Ito & Associates

Gaia, by Toyo Ito & Associates, is the latest innovative sustainable building to be constructed in Singapore's Nanyang Technological University
Gaia, by Toyo Ito & Associates, is the latest innovative sustainable building to be constructed in Singapore's Nanyang Technological University

Gaia is an impressively green timber building designed by Pritzker Prize winner Toyo Ito & Associates, in collaboration with RSP, and is located in Singapore's Nanyang Technological University. It has six floors, and has a length of 220 m (721 ft), plus a floorspace of 43,500 sq m (roughly 468,000 sq ft).

The building takes the form of two slightly separated and gently curving rectangles joined at multiple points. Structurally, it consists mostly of sustainably sourced mass timber. Solar panels installed on the rooftop provide a significant portion of its required annual power needs, and shading fins help reduce solar heat gain. 

MOT – Balbek Bureau

MOT, by Balbek Bureau, consists of 27 shipping containers and is designed to be easily relocated
MOT, by Balbek Bureau, consists of 27 shipping containers and is designed to be easily relocated

As interesting as we find them, a lot of shipping container-based projects don't make much practical sense. However, the MOT (Module of Temporality), by Ukraine's Balbek Bureau, is a rare example that actually plays to the strengths of the metal boxes. It does so by creating a temporary art gallery that can be packed up and moved to a new location when required.

The MOT hosts works by 28 artists from 10 different countries. Structurally, it consists of 27 shipping containers, which have been modified to create an open and light-filled main gallery, including a cantilevering section, plus there are smaller and more intimate areas for exhibitions. The studio has added a fiberglass interior and significant insulation too.

View gallery - 45 images

Tags

Architecturebest-of-2023Building and ConstructionSkyscraperssustainable designTimber
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!