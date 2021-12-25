From a house with its own skate ramp to a swimming pool in the sky, some pretty wild architecture popped up in 2021. Here's our pick of this year's top architectural oddities.

For this roundup, we've mostly focused on projects that are either already constructed, or at least seem like they might be, rather than completely blue-sky concepts or designs.

We've chosen to highlight 10 different projects that hail from all over the world: there are four in Europe, and two in China, as well as one each in the United States, Qatar, Australia, and Argentina, respectively.

The designs themselves vary in size and budget, and some are a little more practical than others, but each one breaks the mold to offer something a little different from the normal everyday buildings that surround us all. Read on for a look at our pick of Top 10 architectural oddities of 2021.