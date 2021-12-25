Top 10 architectural oddities of 2021
From a house with its own skate ramp to a swimming pool in the sky, some pretty wild architecture popped up in 2021. Here's our pick of this year's top architectural oddities.
For this roundup, we've mostly focused on projects that are either already constructed, or at least seem like they might be, rather than completely blue-sky concepts or designs.
We've chosen to highlight 10 different projects that hail from all over the world: there are four in Europe, and two in China, as well as one each in the United States, Qatar, Australia, and Argentina, respectively.
The designs themselves vary in size and budget, and some are a little more practical than others, but each one breaks the mold to offer something a little different from the normal everyday buildings that surround us all. Read on for a look at our pick of Top 10 architectural oddities of 2021.
-
September 30, 2021Hired to design a house for a keen skateboarder, architect Macu Bulgubure decided to go all-in and created an attractive house that has an awesome-looking ramp on its exterior. Named Skatehouse 2, it also runs off-the-grid with solar power.
-
November 10, 2021Zaha Hadid Architects has completed one of its most stunning designs in some time with the Infinitus Plaza. The project consists of two connected office buildings that are packed with sustainability features and together form the symbol for infinity.
-
November 02, 2021Resembling an oversized mirrored mixing bowl, MVRDV's extraordinary Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen is described as the world's first publicly accessible art depot. It offers visitors a glimpse of the secretive world of art preservation and restoration.
-
October 20, 2021Sir David Adjaye's firm is planning an ambitious new skyscraper for NYC. Affirmation Tower is slated to become one of the west's tallest buildings and will feature a striking cantilevering design that looks a little like an upside down skyscraper.
-
September 16, 2021When famous artist Christo died in 2020, many assumed his work would come to an end too. However, his team, including his nephew, has come together to realize his decades-long wish to wrap Paris' iconic Arc de Triomphe in fabric.
-
August 04, 2021Cantilevering dramatically out of a small hill, the Russian Quintessential is conceived as both a stunning piece of modern art and a weekend getaway. Its reflective facade and tubular form contains a compact but comfortable-looking dwelling inside.
-
February 08, 2021Thin is in when it comes to skyscraper design, with skinny luxury towers increasingly seen as viable in crowded cities. However, the Pencil Tower Hotel makes other thin towers look chunky as it will measure just 6.4 meters in width.
-
May 24, 2021Following news of a vertigo-inducing infinity pool in New York City, London now boasts its own one-of-a-kind swimming pool. This one goes even further though, as visitors are invited to swim between two high-rise buildings in a clear acrylic box.
-
December 10, 2021Taking the overall form of a massive nomadic tent pitched in the Qatar desert landscape, the Al Bayt Stadium is yet another major stadium to be inaugurated ready for the upcoming FIFA World Cup soccer tournament being held in the country next year.
-
December 02, 2021Now it has finally been realized, OPEN Architecture's much-anticipated Chapel of Sound looks just as impressive as the early renders promised. The rock-like concert hall provides a one-of-a-kind performance space near the Great Wall of China.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.