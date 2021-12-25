© 2021 New Atlas
Architecture

Top 10 architectural oddities of 2021

By Adam Williams
December 25, 2021
Top 10 architectural oddities ...
The Sky Pool, by HAL Architects, is one of our pick for the Top 10 architectural oddities of 2021
The Sky Pool is suspended at a height of 35 m (114 ft) between two apartment buildings
1/10
If you're the kind of person who knows the difference between an ollie and a 900 degree flip, the aptly named Skatehouse 2 will probably appeal
2/10
The Infinitus Plaza, by Zaha Hadid Architects, takes the overall form of an infinity symbol
3/10
Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen is finished in 1,664 panels of mirrored glass
4/10
Affirmation Tower will reach a height of 1,663 ft (506 m)
5/10
L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped is open from Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, October 3, 2021
6/10
Russian Quintessential measures a total length of 12 m (39 ft) and has a width of 3.5 m (11 ft)
7/10
The Pencil Tower Hotel would reach a height of 100 m (328 ft) in downtown Sydney
8/10
The Al Bayt Stadium's design is inspired by by the Bayt al sha'ar tent of the nomadic people who have lived in and around Qatar's deserts for millennia
9/10
OPEN Architects used specialist software and worked with acoustic engineers to ensure the Chapel of Sound would be a superb space for live music
10/10
From a house with its own skate ramp to a swimming pool in the sky, some pretty wild architecture popped up in 2021. Here's our pick of this year's top architectural oddities.

For this roundup, we've mostly focused on projects that are either already constructed, or at least seem like they might be, rather than completely blue-sky concepts or designs.

We've chosen to highlight 10 different projects that hail from all over the world: there are four in Europe, and two in China, as well as one each in the United States, Qatar, Australia, and Argentina, respectively.

The designs themselves vary in size and budget, and some are a little more practical than others, but each one breaks the mold to offer something a little different from the normal everyday buildings that surround us all. Read on for a look at our pick of Top 10 architectural oddities of 2021.

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

