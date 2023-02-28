© 2023 New Atlas
Bentley brings car-like luxury to UK's largest live music arena

By Adam Williams
February 28, 2023
Bentley brings car-like luxury to UK's largest live music arena
The Bentley Record Room's interior reflects the design language of Bentley's cars and includes leather, oak and stone
The Bentley Record Room's interior reflects the design language of Bentley's cars and includes leather, oak and stone
The Bentley Record Room's interior reflects the design language of Bentley's cars and includes leather, oak and stone
The Bentley Record Room will have a capacity of 100 people and will be part of a larger music venue that's currently under construction in Manchester, England, named Co-op Live
Co-op Live is described as the UK's largest live music arena and will have a capacity of 23,500
Co-op Live has a budget of £365 million (roughly US$440 million) and is expected to open later this year
If you hear the name Bentley, you're probably going to think of the celebrated British automaker's luxury cars. However, maybe it'll eventually be just as synonymous with luxury architecture too. Following its plans for a skyscraper with a car elevator, the firm has now designed a member's club inside the upcoming Co-op Live venue in Manchester, England, which is hailed as the UK's largest music arena.

The Bentley Record Room is leveraging the company's reputation for luxury and the idea is to offer VIP members the kind of plush experience they've come to expect in one of its cars, albeit on a larger scale. While there's nothing too obvious, such as car-shaped tables or steering wheels on the walls for example, the renders do subtly evoke the cosy interiors of Bentley's better-known designs with the use of leather, oak and stone.

"The 100-capacity club will offer the ultimate in luxury and intimacy for music fans, boasting high-end dining options, a private host and waiter service, designated parking, and a VIP entrance to the venue," explained Bentley in a press release. "Its sumptuous interiors will be designed by the Bentley Design Team replicating the custom finishes and designs of its luxurious cars. The space will include low carbon Beluga leather seating and expertly crafted Bentley Home furniture, created in partnership with Luxury Living Group."

As mentioned, the Bentley Music Club will be situated in Manchester's Co-op Live music venue. This is notable in itself and is designed by stadium specialist Populous. It will take a simple boxy form, enlivened by LEDs integrated into its facade and will also incorporate social areas, and park areas within its landscaping. The interior will host several restaurants and meeting areas, and its main performance area will have a maximum capacity of 23,500 people.

There will be a degree of sustainability too. Solar power and rainwater capture will be used to minimize its draw on the grid. The build process is focused on the use of local materials and recycling, promising to send zero waste to the landfill.

Co-op Live is currently under construction and slated to open sometime in 2023. The building has a budget of £365 million (roughly US$440 million).

Bentley isn't the only British automotive firm that's taken an interest in architecture lately. Aston Martin has also made a lot of progress, producing its own NYC apartments and line of exclusive homes. Additionally, the famous Silverstone Racetrack is also slated to host some trackside homes.

Sources: Bentley, Co-op Live, Populous

