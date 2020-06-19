© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Under-construction college campus offers lessons in sustainability

By Adam Williams
June 19, 2020
Under-construction college cam...
Echo has already begun construction and is due for completion in late 2021
Echo has already begun construction and is due for completion in late 2021
View 4 Images
Echo's interior layout is designed to be flexible and future-proof and some its teaching rooms can be divided if required
1/4
Echo's interior layout is designed to be flexible and future-proof and some its teaching rooms can be divided if required
Echo's interior design will be enlivened by bamboo detailing
2/4
Echo's interior design will be enlivened by bamboo detailing
Echo has already begun construction and is due for completion in late 2021
3/4
Echo has already begun construction and is due for completion in late 2021
Echos exterior will sport aluminum shading with integrated cables that will allow greenery to grow on
4/4
Echos exterior will sport aluminum shading with integrated cables that will allow greenery to grow on
View gallery - 4 images

2020 is shaping up to be a busy year for UNStudio. Having received the thumbs-up for Australia's tallest skyscraper and unveiled a greenery-filled island proposal for South Korea, the firm has now announced that construction is underway on its new college campus in the Netherlands. Once completed, students will be hitting the books in a flexible and energy-efficient space that integrates greenery on its facade.

Echo is being created for the Netherlands' TU Delft, in collaboration with Arup and BBN. It will measure 8,844 sq m (roughly 95,000 sq ft) and will feature an open and light-filled interior.

"The interior offers a warm welcome to visitors," says UNStudio. "Two auditoria define the space in a lively open square where numerous and varied activities can take place. These auditoria are open where they need to communicate and closed where clear boundaries are required. At specific positions, bamboo ribs extend along the ceiling, forming an integral part of the design."

Echo's layout is also designed with flexibility and future-proofing in mind. It will include multipurpose spaces and its largest lecture room, which will host up to 700 students, will divide into three separate rooms when required. Additionally, over 300 study spaces will be installed and there will be seven main teaching rooms in total, most of which will have a flexible layout. In all there will be space for up to 1,700 students.

Echo's interior design will be enlivened by bamboo detailing
Echo's interior design will be enlivened by bamboo detailing

The exterior will sport generous glazing, which will be shaded by aluminum awnings to stop the interior from being unduly warmed by the Sun. Greenery will also grow along integrated cabling to partially cover the glazing.

Solar panels will provide electricity (reducing the building's draw on the grid) and daylight will be maximized with roof lights. Ventilation systems will be extensive and geothermal heating and cooling will also be employed to help maintain a comfortable interior temperature. Finally, the building's structural system will be demountable, meaning that the whole thing can be taken down and removed if required – certainly not easily, but with less effort than a typical brick-and-mortar college building.

Echo has already begun construction and is is due for completion in late 2021.

Source: UNStudio

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionUNStudioEducationSolar PowerTechnical University of Delft
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More