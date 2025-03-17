World's first 3D-printed train station to be built in just six hours

3D-printed architecture continues to go from strength to strength, with all kinds of projects now being created with the burgeoning technology, including a Walmart, housing, and even a data center. The latest example comes from Japan, where a new train station will be built in just six hours.

To be clear, Hatsushima Station isn't some ambitious multi-story building, but a small and simple structure. It's being created by West Japan Railway Company, JR West Innovations, and Serendix, and will be located in Arida City, Wakayama Prefecture.

It will have a height of 2.6 m (8.6 ft), a width of 6.3 m (20 ft), and a depth of 2.1 m (6.10 ft). The building's exterior, meanwhile, will be white and adorned with depictions of the area's famous oranges and fish, while the interior will have open sides and what looks like some seating areas.

"Made of reinforced concrete, it is durable and resistant to corrosion," says the West Japan Railway Company, in a translated press release. "In addition, compared to conventional precast construction methods, it does not use formwork, allowing for greater freedom in shaping and greater design flexibility. The exterior design aims to create a station building that reflects the unique characteristics of the area and is loved by local residents, contributing to regional coexistence."

As mentioned, according to West Japan Railway Company, the estimated construction time on the day is approximately six hours, between the last train of the day and the first train of the following day. So how will it be built so quickly?

Well, the actual structure of the shelter will be constructed in parts elsewhere (presumably in a factory), using a standard 3D printer, which will extrude a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the shapes required. Then, once these printed parts are ready, they will be transported to the site and assembled using a crane. It's this assembly process that will only take a few hours. We've no word on how long the printing process is expected to take.

The idea is that if all goes well and the station turns out to be as affordable and maintenance-free as hoped, the West Japan Railway Company may well expand the project and create more 3D-printed stations elsewhere in Japan to replace aging wooden structures. It's going to be built on March 25, so we won't have too long wait to see the finished result.

Source: West Japan Railway Company [in Japanese]