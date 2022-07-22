Luxury residential tower brings Japanese style to Miami Beach

Influential Japanese architect Kengo Kuma's firm has revealed plans for its first residential tower in the United States. Located on the beachfront in Miami, the high-rise building will bring together eastern and western influences and be defined by its attractive use of timber.

Aman Miami Beach Residences gets its name from the luxury hospitality company that has commissioned the project. Some details are still lacking at this early stage and we've no word yet on its exact height, however we do know it will host a total of 23 serviced apartments spread over 18 floors.

An Aman Resorts representative confirmed that the building will consist of a standard structural core (likely concrete and steel) and will be finished in timber cladding, rather than being wholly made from timber like the Mjøstårnet. The design looks very attractive and subtly references Miami's iconic Art Deco architecture, while its lobby will incorporate intricate timber detailing.

"As a stand-out feature of the property, residents are greeted by a parametrically designed, fragmented timber canopy, a stylized 'flying tree,' formed of custom wood lattice work that arches overhead, appearing to float above the bright and light-filled glass atrium lobby – ushering in a sense of atmosphere, tactility, and serenity to the space," explained Aman Resort's press release. "The overall architectural vernacular for the building is subtle and serene, with a creative vision rooted in the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi and wisdom found in natural simplicity, mirroring Aman's ethos of uncomplicated serenity, stillness and wonder. Kuma's signature approach of 'sensitivity to place' is visible throughout the project, with the structure's wooden louvered outside elements connecting floors from base to tip."

Aman Miami Beach Residences' lobby will be defined by a stylized "flying tree" consisting of decorative latticed wood Kengo Kuma, courtesy of Aman

Unfortunately there are no images available of the interiors yet, though they will be finished in natural wood and stone, and will sport Japanese influences like dividing paper screens. The bathrooms will also nod to the Land of the Rising Sun with oversized wood soaking tubs and the glazing throughout will be generous, framing views of the stunning landscape.

The building is set to be surrounded by significant landscaping and will be situated directly next to a 1940s Art Deco hotel, which is being restored by Jean-Michel Gathy for Aman Resorts.

Despite ongoing concerns over how climate change and rising sea levels may affect Miami, beachfront development doesn't seem to be slowing down in the city and other recently revealed projects include the area's first supertall skyscraper and the luxurious Bentley residences.

The Aman Miami Beach Residences is due to open in 2024.

Sources: Kengo Kuma, Aman Resorts