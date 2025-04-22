Saudi's new giga-project is a ring-shaped "Forever Garden"

Saudi Arabia has revealed the latest part of its Red Sea giga-project, which is one of several massive developments helping transform the oil-rich desert kingdom into a tourist paradise. Named Laheq, it will be centered around an artificial ring on a luxurious island.

Designed by high-profile British firm Foster + Partners, which is also rumored to be working on a ridiculously ambitious mile-high skyscraper in the country, Laheq is conceived by the firm as a "Forever Garden" on account of its lushness. It will be located on an island of the same name to the country's west, and is part of an archipelago of 90 islands.

The island measures 400 hectares (988 acres) and will be centered around "the Ring," which will be an 800-m (roughly 2,600-ft)-diameter artificial structure in the water that will host luxury apartments and hotels. Some of the homes will be available to purchase, with others used as vacation rentals.

Laheq is located near what Saudi authorities call the world's fourth-largest barrier reef and will offer diving and other water-based activities Red Sea Global

Elsewhere in the island resort will be more luxury residences, at least some of which will be made from timber, as well as a market, retail spaces, entertainment areas, a golf course, and a 115-berth marina. Wellness is a big focus too, as are water sports, including diving to allow visitors to go and check out what Saudi authorities say is the world's fourth-largest barrier reef nearby, in addition to the 2,000 species of fish that are unique to the area.

Laheq is expected to be completed in 2028. Its reveal follows the completion of the nearby Desert Rock, also as part of the Red Sea giga-project. Developer Red Sea Global promises that everything will run from 100% renewable energy by 2030 and that it will also preserve large areas of mangroves and regenerate coastline.

Elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, the country's extraordinary building boom involves the Line as part of the Neom giga-project, plus Qiddiya, the Mukaab, the JEC Tower, and more.

Source: Red Sea Global