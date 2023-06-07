Kristie Wolfe's glass-topped fire lookouts offer window to the stars

Designer, dressmaker and tiny house builder Kristie Wolfe's many different getaways have included everything from a big potato to a hobbit house community. Her latest project sees her draw inspiration from traditional American fire lookout towers to create five elevated cabins that are envisioned as the perfect location for watching the night sky.

The MoonPass Lookouts project is planned for a sprawling forested spot in Wallace, Idaho, though unlike Wolfe's similar Crystal Peak Lookout, these will be entirely new builds.

Each structure will reach a maximum height of 30 ft (9.1 m) and will be accessed by an exterior staircase, with a wraparound catwalk around the cabin that's sheltered by an overhanging roof topped by a "smart glass" ceiling that turns from opaque to clear, blocking out the Sun during the day and allowing stargazing at night. The interiors will be arranged as an open space, with a kitchen area, double bed, and a wood-burning stove for warmth in each tower.

Power will come from solar panels and there's also going to be a bathroom and private sauna located on the ground floor in a separate outhouse-style building nearby.

MoonPass Lookouts is currently the subject of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign Kristie Wolfe

Additionally, if the budget allows, MoonPass Lookouts will involve the construction of the nearby Fire Lookout Museum, where visitors will be able to learn about the history of fire lookout towers and forests and general fire safety. There will also be axe throwing, hiking, and other activities on offer.

"Indulge in a historical and bucket-list-worthy experience by visiting the city of Wallace, Idaho," the press release reads. "This city holds significance as the starting point of the Great Fire of 1910, also known as the 'Big Burn,' which remains one of the largest forest fires in US history. As part of the MoonPass Lookout property, you will have the opportunity to explore The Fire Lookout Museum, which showcases the history and impact of this devastating event."

MoonPass Lookouts will include wood-burning stoves for warmth Kristie Wolfe

MoonPass Lookouts is currently in the planning stage and to help get it off the ground, Wolfe is raising funds via Indiegogo. She has already surpassed her goal and as of writing the cheapest remaining perk for spending a night in one of the towers will set you back from US$249. Assuming all goes to plan, the official opening is expected in mid-2024.

Source: Kristie Wolfe