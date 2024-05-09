Latest Saudi extravagance floats as superyacht marina for the mega rich

Though its initial plans for the Line seem to have been scaled back – by a lot – Saudi Arabia isn't done wowing us with its wildly ambitious, and at times impractical, vision to remake the desert country into a tourist paradise. Its latest project under the Neom banner involves the creation of a massive new marina for superyachts, plus a luxurious community surrounding it.

The project is called Jaumur and will be centered around the marina, which will allow billionaires to park their expensive toys under a huge "aerofoil" shelter that looks a bit like an arrow pointing towards the desert from above and will provide year-round protection from the sun. The marina will have a capacity for up to 300 superyachts measuring up to 150 m (492 ft) in length, so there may be a handful of yachts out there that won't fit, but most of the largest will. For example, it'll easily accommodate Jeff Bezos' 127-m (417-ft) plaything.

"The aerofoil incorporates a gravity-defying cantilever to form a stunning entrance to the marina, welcoming the world’s largest superyachts," explains Neom's press release. "The sculptural structure is a landmark that serves as the perfect base for all the marina attractions, for committed yachting enthusiasts and adventurers seeking personalized experiences.

"The marina promenade will be a place alive with entertainment, leisure and cultural experiences, hosting year-round arts events and performance programs, complemented by signature retail stores and world-class dining options."

Jaumur will host superyachts measuring up to 150 m (492 ft) in length Neom

While the marina is the main focus here, as mentioned Jaumur will also be home to a community of up to 6,000 residents. Details are slim at this early stage, but we do know there will be 500 apartments and almost 700 luxury villas that boast waterfront access and private mooring for smaller yachts and boats. The concrete architecture will be broken up by greenery in multiple places.

Elsewhere will be an international boarding school for the children of the elite, two luxury hotels with 350 rooms and suites between them, plus some sort of deep sea research center with submersible expeditions to study the coastline.

Jaumur is slated for Saudi's Gulf of Aqaba region, which is where the bulk of the Neom development is located, including Treyam, Xaynor and Elanan. It's being designed by architects Liam Roberts and Terry Mcquillan.

Check out the short video below for a closer look.

NEOM | Jaumur - Redefining coastal living

Source: Neom