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Architecture

China's newest art museum reinvents infinity

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 21, 2026
China's newest art museum reinvents infinity
The distinctive roof spanning Suzhou MoCA's corridors and pavilions adds a unique element to the city skyline
The distinctive roof spanning Suzhou MoCA's corridors and pavilions adds a unique element to the city skyline
View 7 Images
The distinctive roof spanning Suzhou MoCA's corridors and pavilions adds a unique element to the city skyline
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The distinctive roof spanning Suzhou MoCA's corridors and pavilions adds a unique element to the city skyline
Courtyards intertwined between the museum's nine pavilions connect the exhibition spaces to natural elements
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Courtyards intertwined between the museum's nine pavilions connect the exhibition spaces to natural elements
Curved glass and warm-toned stainless steel form facades that reflect the lake and manicured gardens indoors
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Curved glass and warm-toned stainless steel form facades that reflect the lake and manicured gardens indoors
Suzhou MoCA is kicking things off with an exhibition exploring how materials influence BIG's approach to architecture
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Suzhou MoCA is kicking things off with an exhibition exploring how materials influence BIG's approach to architecture
The multilevel structure makes for a striking landmark alongside Suzhou's iconic Ferris Wheel
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The multilevel structure makes for a striking landmark alongside Suzhou's iconic Ferris Wheel
The museum complex is located right by Suzhou's Jinji Lake, and encourages people to enjoy spending time by the water via extended walkways
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The museum complex is located right by Suzhou's Jinji Lake, and encourages people to enjoy spending time by the water via extended walkways
The museum will host contemporary art and design works as well as performances from China and abroad
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The museum will host contemporary art and design works as well as performances from China and abroad
View gallery - 7 images

Suzhou, a historic city on the plains of eastern China, has just opened up the country's latest art exhibition space – and it's a spectacle for creatives, tourists, and architecture enthusiasts alike.

Located next to the Jinji Lake and the instantly recognizable Ferris Wheel by the water, the Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art (Suzhou MoCA) spans an enormous 645,835 sq ft (60,000 sq m), with a fifth of that dedicated to exhibition spaces.

The design was led by the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), along with ARTS Group, VIA.inc, and SHUISHI. Having officially opened to the public on August 30, this is BIG's first completed art museum, and its first large-scale cultural project in China.

The museum complex is located right by Suzhou's Jinji Lake, and encourages people to enjoy spending time by the water via extended walkways
The museum complex is located right by Suzhou's Jinji Lake, and encourages people to enjoy spending time by the water via extended walkways

The Suzhou MoCA was inaugurated nearly four years after construction commenced in December 2022. The complex is meant to serve not only as a venue for modern art and design from China and abroad, but also to allow Suzhou's visitors and residents to enjoy open spaces by the water.

The structure is essentially a 'village' of nine exhibition pavilions integrated with courtyards, and connected by a corridor covered by a distinctive ribbon-like roof that defines the Suzhou Industrial Park skyline. Separately, bridges and tunnels also connect the pavilions above and underground.

Courtyards intertwined between the museum's nine pavilions connect the exhibition spaces to natural elements
Courtyards intertwined between the museum's nine pavilions connect the exhibition spaces to natural elements

"From above, the museum appears like a traditional infinity knot as it intertwines the legs of the Ferris wheel to reach all the way into the lake," said BIG's namesake and founder Bjarke Ingels. "With the vast number of visitors ascending the wheel above, the roof surface de facto becomes the true fifth facade of the art complex."

The museum's layout is inspired by the centuries-old classical gardens that Suzhou is known for, and also includes walkways that extend out to Jinji Lake. They invite visitors to explore the museum or stroll down to the water as they please.

The multilevel structure makes for a striking landmark alongside Suzhou's iconic Ferris Wheel
The multilevel structure makes for a striking landmark alongside Suzhou's iconic Ferris Wheel

Curved glass and warm-toned stainless steel have been used across the structure and its facades. These materials were chosen to reflect the sky, water, and painstakingly landscaped gardens around the building to connect the interiors to the environment outside.

Curved glass and warm-toned stainless steel form facades that reflect the lake and manicured gardens indoors
Curved glass and warm-toned stainless steel form facades that reflect the lake and manicured gardens indoors

The museum's four exhibition halls feature ceilings reaching nearly 60 ft (18 m) high, and expansive galleries that create dramatic spaces to showcase all kinds of artwork and installations. There's also a black box theater for performance pieces.

The museum will host contemporary art and design works as well as performances from China and abroad
The museum will host contemporary art and design works as well as performances from China and abroad

Suzhou MoCA has kicked off operations with an exhibition featuring works by Pablo Picasso that influenced artists across Europe, as well as a show curated by BIG exploring how diverse materials shape the studio's approach to structural design.

Suzhou MoCA is kicking things off with an exhibition exploring how materials influence BIG's approach to architecture
Suzhou MoCA is kicking things off with an exhibition exploring how materials influence BIG's approach to architecture

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in China anytime soon, this might be well worth a visit (Suzhou is less than half an hour from Shanghai by train). Find out about upcoming exhibitions on the museum's site.

Source: BIG

View gallery - 7 images

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ArchitectureMuseumChinaBIGBjarke Ingels Group
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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