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Architecture

World's new tallest timber tower reaches incredible maximum height

By Adam Williams
July 24, 2026
World's new tallest timber tower reaches incredible maximum height
Atlassian Central rises to a height of 180 m (591 ft), making it the world's tallest timber skyscraper
Atlassian Central rises to a height of 180 m (591 ft), making it the world's tallest timber skyscraper
View 8 Images
Atlassian Central rises to a height of 180 m (591 ft), making it the world's tallest timber skyscraper
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Atlassian Central rises to a height of 180 m (591 ft), making it the world's tallest timber skyscraper
Atlassian Central contains 39 floors, most of which are taken up by office space
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Atlassian Central contains 39 floors, most of which are taken up by office space
Atlassian Central more than doubles the height of the previous timber tower record holder, Milwaukee's Ascent
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Atlassian Central more than doubles the height of the previous timber tower record holder, Milwaukee's Ascent
Atlassian Central is expected to be fully completed in late 2026
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Atlassian Central is expected to be fully completed in late 2026
Atlassian Central combines a concrete core with a steel exoskeleton and engineered timber
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Atlassian Central combines a concrete core with a steel exoskeleton and engineered timber
Work is currently ongoing installing Atlassian Central's high-tech facade
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Work is currently ongoing installing Atlassian Central's high-tech facade
Atlassian Central is located on a burgeoning new development in Sydney, Australia
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Atlassian Central is located on a burgeoning new development in Sydney, Australia
Atlassian Central uses roughly 10,000 cubic m (353,000 cubic ft) of engineered timber
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Atlassian Central uses roughly 10,000 cubic m (353,000 cubic ft) of engineered timber
View gallery - 8 images

The world's new tallest hybrid timber skyscraper has officially topped out. Named Atlassian Central, the "plyscraper" soars to an incredible height of 180 m (591 ft), not just surpassing but smashing all previous records.

Designed by SHoP Architects and BVN Architecture, Atlassian Central is part of a burgeoning new district in Sydney, Australia. It more than doubles the height of the previous timber tower record holder, Milwaukee's Ascent, which rises to 86.6 m (284 ft).

Atlassian Central is located on a burgeoning new development in Sydney, Australia
Atlassian Central is located on a burgeoning new development in Sydney, Australia

The building combines a concrete core with a steel exoskeleton and roughly 10,000 cubic m (353,000 cubic ft) of engineered timber, most of it in the form of glued-laminated timber columns and cross-laminated timber.

This hybrid approach has become the preferred method for tall timber construction, used in both the Ascent and the seemingly cancelled Neutral 1005 N Edison St, as well as practically every other tall timber skyscraper – excepting Mjøstårnet. This is because it provides the structural strength required, while still speeding up build time and reducing the overall carbon footprint. Indeed, according to BVN, the project is targeting a 50% reduction in upfront embodied carbon across its structure compared to a conventional commercial office tower, as well as a 50% improvement in operational energy efficiency.

"With its structure now standing at full height above Sydney's skyline, Atlassian Central is the world's tallest hybrid timber tower; an innovative workplace that halves embodied carbon and embeds renewables in a way once considered impossible," says Peter Titmus, BVN Principal. "Achieving this milestone has been both demanding and rewarding, only made possible through constant design innovation and collaboration across the whole project team. Hybrid mass timber has done more than reduce embodied carbon, it has fundamentally shaped how tower buildings can be delivered, enabling prefabrication, dry construction and a faster, lighter vertical build. As a prototype for mass-timber towers of the future, this is a moment of global significance."

Atlassian Central uses roughly 10,000 cubic m (353,000 cubic ft) of engineered timber
Atlassian Central uses roughly 10,000 cubic m (353,000 cubic ft) of engineered timber

The interior of the building contains 39 floors, most of which are taken up by office space, including a four-story collaboration area that maximises natural light and ventilation. There will also be a hostel and multiple garden terraces, including a rooftop garden. Additionally, it will incorporate an existing building on the site, which is being restored and integrated into the lobby.

With the structural frame now complete, work is continuing on the remainder of the skyscraper, including finishing its high-tech facade, which incorporates solar panels and an automated cooling system. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

Sources: BVN, Dexus

View gallery - 8 images

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ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionTimberSkyscrapersWorld's TallestAustralia
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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