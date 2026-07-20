© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Work finally begins on 2 World Trade Center supertall skyscraper

By Adam Williams
July 20, 2026
Work finally begins on 2 World Trade Center supertall skyscraper
2 World Trade Center will rise to 1,226 ft (373.7 m) in New York City, making it a supertall skyscraper
2 World Trade Center will rise to 1,226 ft (373.7 m) in New York City, making it a supertall skyscraper
View 5 Images
2 World Trade Center will feature a stepped design that incorporates multiple terraces planted with greenery
1/5
2 World Trade Center will feature a stepped design that incorporates multiple terraces planted with greenery
2 World Trade Center will rise to 1,226 ft (373.7 m) in New York City, making it a supertall skyscraper
2/5
2 World Trade Center will rise to 1,226 ft (373.7 m) in New York City, making it a supertall skyscraper
2 World Trade Center will be the new headquarters of American Express and provide around 2 million sq ft (almost 186,000 sq m) of office space, spread across 55 floors
3/5
2 World Trade Center will be the new headquarters of American Express and provide around 2 million sq ft (almost 186,000 sq m) of office space, spread across 55 floors
2 World Trade Center will be located next to the USA's tallest building, One World Trade Center
4/5
2 World Trade Center will be located next to the USA's tallest building, One World Trade Center
2 World Trade Center is scheduled for completion in 2031 and is the final commercial tower on the site's redevelopment
5/5
2 World Trade Center is scheduled for completion in 2031 and is the final commercial tower on the site's redevelopment
View gallery - 5 images

Construction has officially begun on New York City's most high-profile new supertall skyscraper. Rising to a height of 1,226 ft (373.7 m), 2 World Trade Center will finally complete the rebuilt World Trade Center skyline.

2 World Trade Center has had a long and surprisingly complicated development history. It was originally designed by Foster + Partners, before the Bjarke Ingels Group was hired for the gig – but then Foster + Partners was ultimately brought back for the current iteration.

2 World Trade Center will feature a stepped design that incorporates multiple terraces planted with greenery
2 World Trade Center will feature a stepped design that incorporates multiple terraces planted with greenery

The wait was probably worth it, given the importance of the building. In a city packed with cookie-cutter glass office towers, 2 World Trade Center will be something of a head-turner with its stepped design punctuated by multiple terraces and greenery, the latter also providing continuity with the many trees at ground level.

Its interior will consist of around 2 million sq ft (almost 186,000 sq m) of office space, spread over 55 floors, and will serve as the new global headquarters for American Express. It will have the capacity to host around 10,000 staff.

"As we approach the 25th anniversary of 9/11, starting construction of 2 World Trade Center is not just a significant step forward for Lower Manhattan, but it is also an inspiring demonstration of New York's strength and resilience in the face of adversity," says Kathryn Garcia, Executive Director of Port Authority, following the groundbreaking ceremony, which included several politicians and high-ranking officials. "This investment by American Express in a new, state-of-the-art tower advances our shared goal of completing the restoration of the World Trade Center as a site that supports commerce, remembrance, culture, community, transit and tourism for all the world to see."

2 World Trade Center will be located next to the USA's tallest building, One World Trade Center
2 World Trade Center will be located next to the USA's tallest building, One World Trade Center

Though the groundbreaking ceremony has only taken place earlier this month and construction is now ramping up, initial groundwork on the project actually began back in 2008, with its massive foundations finished in 2013. It's expected to be completed in 2031, and is being developed by Silverstein Properties.

The project, which is the final commercial tower planned for the World Trade Center redevelopment, joins the adjacent One World Trade Center, which is the USA's tallest skyscraper, the 3 World Trade Center office tower, and the only residential building on the site, 5 World Trade Center.

Source: American Express

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersNew YorkFoster and PartnersOffice
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower will eventually exceed a height of 1 km (0.62 miles)
Architecture
World's new tallest building races toward completion in Saudi Arabia
The future world's tallest building has passed a major construction milestone. Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower has now reached 102 floors and is rapidly progressing toward its planned height of more than 3,280 ft.
The Mohammed VI Tower rises to a height of 250 m (820 ft), making it the tallest skyscraper in Morocco and one of the tallest in Africa
Architecture
Rocket-shaped skyscraper soars to record-breaking height
Designed to resemble a rocket on a launchpad readying for takeoff, this extraordinary tower reportedly draws inspiration from a billionaire's trip to a NASA facility in the late 1960s. It reaches a height of 820 ft.
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
Architecture
Africa's tallest tower rises with a mask-inspired design
La Tour F, a 76‑story skyscraper in Abidjan, will soon be Africa’s tallest tower at 421 m. Designed by Pierre Fakhoury, it combines government offices, public access, and green certification, symbolizing modern efficiency and cultural identity.
The Danjiang Bridge is the longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed bridge in the world
Architecture
Taiwan officially opens the world's longest single-mast bridge
Taiwan has cut the red ribbon on a giant infrastructure project its own construction team once deemed "impossible:" the 3,000-ft-long, single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed Danjiang Bridge that connects Taipei districts separated by the Tamsui River.
The 175 Park Avenue skyscraper will rise to a height of 1,545 ft (470 m) in New York City
Architecture
Latticed supertall skyscraper will be one of USA's tallest buildings
An ambitious new supertall skyscraper is planned for New York City. Designed by SOM, the building will be defined by an eye-catching external steel lattice that forms part of its structural system.
France's ViliaSprint² is Europe's largest 3D-printed apartment building
Architecture
Record-breaking apartment building gets 3D-printed in just 34 days
Europe's largest 3D-printed apartment building has been completed in France. Containing 12 social housing apartments spread across three floors, the project's printing process was carried out in just 34 days.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!