© 2019 New Atlas
Architecture

Greenery-covered hotel shoehorned into cramped beachside plot

By Adam Williams
December 12, 2019
Greenery-covered hotel shoehor...
Chicland Hotel rises to a total height of 72 m (236 ft)
Chicland Hotel rises to a total height of 72 m (236 ft)
View 7 Images
Chicland Hotel's decor is made up of natural materials like wood, stone, bamboo, and rattan
1/7
Chicland Hotel's decor is made up of natural materials like wood, stone, bamboo, and rattan
Chicland Hotel rises to a total height of 72 m (236 ft)
2/7
Chicland Hotel rises to a total height of 72 m (236 ft)
Chicland Hotel is covered in greenery on three sides
3/7
Chicland Hotel is covered in greenery on three sides
Chicland Hotel's greenery is made up of tropical plants that suit the local climate
4/7
Chicland Hotel's greenery is made up of tropical plants that suit the local climate
Chicland Hotel has a total floorspace of 11,895 sq m (roughly 128,000 sq ft)
5/7
Chicland Hotel has a total floorspace of 11,895 sq m (roughly 128,000 sq ft)
Chicland Hotel's lobby
6/7
Chicland Hotel's lobby
Chicland Hotel includes a total of 129 hotel rooms
7/7
Chicland Hotel includes a total of 129 hotel rooms

If there's one overriding theme behind Vo Trong Nghia Architects' varied body of work, it's the firm's desire to add greenery to its buildings. This is the case again with its most recent project, Chicland Hotel, which is part-covered in plants and squeezes into a cramped and awkward plot in Vietnam.

Chicland Hotel (also referred to as Chic-Land Hotel) was first unveiled last year and is located in the tourist spot of Danang on a plot that's just 100 m (328 ft) from the shore, but is also only 15 m (50 ft) wide, so it was a real challenge to fit it in there.

Chicland Hotel includes a total of 129 hotel rooms
Chicland Hotel includes a total of 129 hotel rooms

The building rises to a height of 72 m (236 ft) and is constructed from concrete. The greenery itself is made up of tropical plants that have been put in planters and carefully chosen to thrive in the local climate. While it's early days yet, they will continue to grow and cover much of the exterior over time, helping shade the hotel rooms.

Inside, there's a total floorspace of 11,895 sq m (roughly 128,000 sq ft), most of which is taken up by 129 hotel rooms. Elsewhere lies a restaurant and an attractive bamboo-lined coffee shop which brings to mind the firm's Diamond Island Community Center. It's also topped by a rooftop garden with a bar.

Chicland Hotel's decor is made up of natural materials like wood, stone, bamboo, and rattan
Chicland Hotel's decor is made up of natural materials like wood, stone, bamboo, and rattan

There has been a definite increase in the amount of greenery-covered architecture we've reported on lately and some notable recent projects include Heatherwick Studio's 1000 Trees, MVRDV's Green Villa, and Sheppard Robson's Citicape House. Due to its popularity with architects and planners, the trend is likely to continue into 2020.

Source: Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionHotelVietnam
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More