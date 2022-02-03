© 2022 New Atlas
ZHA's curving metro stations incorporate recycled steel pavilions

By Adam Williams
February 03, 2022
The Dnipro Metro stations are being constructed in Dnipro, Ukraine, and are expected to be in use by 2025
The Dnipro Metro stations will be partly constructed from recycled steel, in a nod to the local area's history of manufacturing
The interior design of the Dnipro Metro stations features Zaha Hadid Architects' usual futuristic flowing curves
The Dnipro Metro stations' interior layout is designed to be easy to navigate
Construction is now underway on three new Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA)-designed metro stations in Dnipro, Ukraine. The project will showcase the firm's trademark futuristic curving style, and will acknowledge the area's history with a series of eye-catching entrance pavilions made from recycled steel.

The three Dnipro Metro stations are named Teatralna, Tsentalna and Muzeina. They form part of a 4-km (almost 2.5-mile) extension to the city's existing metro line, which will be used to significantly improve transport links in the area. During the design process, ZHA drew inspiration from the region's manufacturing traditions.

"The city of Dnipro has a long history as a center of excellence in engineering, metallurgy and manufacturing," said ZHA. "These rich traditions are echoed in the welded steel entrance pavilions of the city's new metro stations. Comprising a family of thin structural shells designed to be constructed in recycled steel from Dnipro's local foundries, the pavilions' sculpted forms showcase the city's expertise in steel craftsmanship. Each entrance pavilion is situated within a new public plaza and provides an easily recognizable landmark indicating access to the city's metro."

Visitors will descend from the entrance pavilions into underground rail stations that feature a futuristic minimalist aesthetic and sweeping, flowing curves. Each will include a unique ticket hall, plus their overall layouts are specifically designed for ease of navigation throughout – which is a focus for the firm's upcoming Moscow metro project, too. Indeed, the firm has had plenty of practice designing rail stations in recent years, including projects in Italy, Norway and Estonia.

Construction work is now well underway, and passengers are expected to begin using the new metro stations in 2025.

Source: ZHA

