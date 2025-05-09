© 2025 New Atlas
Zaha Hadid Architects' spaceship-like museum is shaped by the weather

By Adam Williams
May 09, 2025
Zaha Hadid Architects' spaceship-like museum is shaped by the weather
Zaha Hadid Architects' energy efficient Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum has opened to the public in China
Zaha Hadid Architects' energy efficient Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum has opened to the public in China
Zaha Hadid Architects' energy efficient Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum has opened to the public in China
Zaha Hadid Architects' energy efficient Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum has opened to the public in China
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum was originally revealed back in 2020
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum was originally revealed back in 2020
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's unusual exterior design was created with the local weather conditions in mind
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's unusual exterior design was created with the local weather conditions in mind
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's terrace areas include greenery and offer views of the surrounding area
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's terrace areas include greenery and offer views of the surrounding area
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's interior measures a massive 128,276 sq m (roughly 1.38 million sq ft)
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's interior measures a massive 128,276 sq m (roughly 1.38 million sq ft)
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's interior includes permanent and temporary exhibition spaces
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's interior includes permanent and temporary exhibition spaces
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's interior decor is as futuristic and striking as its exterior
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's interior decor is as futuristic and striking as its exterior
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's overall design is meant to help keep the interior cool with minimal energy
The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's overall design is meant to help keep the interior cool with minimal energy
Say what you like about Zaha Hadid Architects' evolution in style since its founder passed, but you can't accuse the studio of being boring. Case in point is the Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum which is defined by an extraordinary futuristic form intended to help reduce its energy usage.

The project was initially revealed back in 2020 and, as its name suggests, is located in the Chinese megacity Shenzhen, specifically in its Guangming District.

The design team used complex computer modeling systems and wind tunnel testing, to help ensure the building maintains a relatively stable temperature even during summer months. The result looks a little like a cruise ship – or perhaps even a spaceship – and is likened by the firm to celestial bodies orbiting in space.

"Guided by passive environmental strategies, the design process employed advanced computer simulations to test and refine the building's form, spaces and envelope for optimal performance within the annual solar radiation, temperatures, humidity, prevailing winds, air quality and other variable conditions of Shenzhen's subtropical climate and location," says ZHA. "The building's orientation has been determined to minimize solar heat gain within its central atrium while maintaining panoramic views of the park."

The interior of the museum is massive and has a floorspace of 128,276 sq m (roughly 1.38 million sq ft). This is divided between permanent and temporary exhibition halls and galleries, as well as immersive theaters, cinemas, research laboratories, an innovation center, and visitor amenities. The decor is equally striking, continuing the futuristic aesthetic of the exterior.

Though calling the Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum green would be a stretch, it offsets its Bigfoot-like carbon footprint with significant energy efficient design. Stainless-steel exterior panels create a ventilated cavity between the facade and the external walls, mitigating direct exposure to the elements and solar radiation. This system extends to the roof, which also incorporates solar panels for on-site power generation, reducing its draw on the power grid. The firm also says that the facade features a nano-scale oxide film, creating a "self-protecting, self-cleaning micro-layer."

Additionally, its construction used a large amount of recyclable materials and the design includes a water management system that uses greywater recycling and collects and stores rainwater to greatly reduce its grid-based water usage.

The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum's completion continues ZHA's focus on China under current studio head Patrik Schumacher, with notable recent works including the Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology and Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects

