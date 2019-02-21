Eastvale City Manager Bryan Jones echoed Eugene's enthusiasm for the project: "The City of Eastvale is excited to test this vehicle for a number of reasons. They are electric, quiet, and air-quality friendly, which is important for the greater Inland Empire Basin. They can be run on solar power from Southern California's plentiful sunshine, and they don't require us to fill up on gas, so it will reduce operating costs. I could see these would be great for first responders during special events or medical calls when a fire engine may not be required."

