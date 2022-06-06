Portable range hood keeps kitchens smoke- and grease-free

As important as ventilation is in the kitchen, it’s something that’s often not up to scratch. French designer Maxime Augay has now launched the AirHood, a portable range hood that can sit on a bench and efficiently pull grease and smoke out of the air.

A built-in range hood is a necessity for modern kitchens, but installing one into an older house or an existing building that perhaps wasn’t designed for cooking is a big task. Poor ventilation while cooking can set off smoke alarms, let odors linger, cause grease to build up on surfaces, and worst of all, lead to a wide range of potential health problems.

Augay designed the AirHood to counter all of those issues. Resembling a stylish speaker that stands 22 cm (13.1 in) tall, the device can be placed next to a hot plate where its powerful fan sucks in the fumes and smoke before they drift too far. That smoke first passes through an oil filter that captures the grease and fat, before then going through an activated charcoal filter that removes particulates. The filtered air is then blown out through the diffuser in the back.

The AirHood has a handle for easy portability Smart Product Concepts

The oil filter can be easily washed by hand or in the dishwasher, the team says, while the charcoal filters are replaceable, with each apparently lasting 120 hours of cooking time. The AirHood comes with three fan speed settings, a handle for easy portability, and the option of either a wired or wireless model. An optional extension foot can also raise the device by 5 cm (2 in) so it can peek over the lip of larger pots, woks or pressure cookers.

The AirHood is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, where the campaign has raised more than US$300,000 from its initial $20,000 goal. Pledges start at $99, which includes a wired AirHood, one oil filter, and five charcoal filters. The wireless model runs an extra $20. If all goes to plan, the portable range hood should begin shipping to backers in October.

Check out the AirHood in action in the video below.

AirHood™ | The World's First Portable Range Hood

