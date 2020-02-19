Bluetooth candle's wick is remotely lit by your smartphone

Lighting a candle is not that difficult to do, although if you have to light a bunch of the things on a daily basis, it could be a bit of a hassle. That's where Candle Touch comes in, as it's an actual flame-and-wax candle that's lit by Bluetooth.

The Candle Touch device itself consists of a base containing the rechargeable battery and other electronics, along with a scented coconut-wax candle body that screws onto that base. Running up through the body is a cotton wick, which is surrounded by a wire coil. When wirelessly activated via an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone, the base sends an electrical current up that wire, causing it to heat up and light the wick.

As the candle subsequently burns, the coconut wax is melted, releasing one of nine available fragrances in the process. One body should reportedly be good for up to 40 hours of use, before all the wax is melted and a refill body is required.

Candle Touch is extinguished simply by placing its cover on top – it can subsequently be relit using the app Candle Touch

Utilizing Bluetooth 5.0, the app works from a maximum distance of 60 feet (18 m), and can be used to light up to 10 of the candles at once. It only works when the phone is within direct line-of-sight of the candle, though, plus it can be password-protected to prevent unauthorized use. It additionally provides reminders to put the candles out, once a given amount of time has elapsed.

Should you be interested, Candle Touch is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$49 will get you one base and one candle body. The planned retail price for that package is $79 – refill bodies should subsequently be available via the company website.

And if you don't like the idea of messing around with matches, but your are OK with shlepping your way over to a candle and pressing a button on its base to electronically light it, then you might also be interested in the unrelated Lumos Candle.

Source: Kickstarter