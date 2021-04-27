Shredding or slicing a block of cheese can get kind of fiddly, particularly when you're reaching the end of the block. That's where the Cheese Chopper was designed to come in, by letting users crank their cheese forward to be cut as needed.

The result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Cheese Chopper was invented by entrepreneur Tate Koenig. It's reportedly compatible with any block of cheese that's 2 lb (900 g) or smaller.

The user starts by placing their cheese on the device's tray, sliding that tray into the main clear plastic housing, then choosing between three supplied guillotine-style handles – there's a blade for slicing hard cheese, a wire for slicing soft cheese, and a shredding handle. They then gradually move the cheese block forward (out of the housing) by turning a geared dial on the side. As they do so, they push the handle down to slice or shred.

Once the user is finished, they replace the handle with an airtight lid. They then just stick the Cheese Chopper in the fridge, using it to store the unused cheese until next time. And according to Koenig, all of the parts are dishwasher-safe.

The device is currently sold out, thanks to a recent appearance on the Shark Tank TV show. It can still be ordered via the company website, however, for US$34.99 – the next batch is expected to ship in July.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Source: Cheese Chopper