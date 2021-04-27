© 2021 New Atlas
Around The Home

Kitchen gadget rolls out the cheese – for slicing and shredding

By Ben Coxworth
April 26, 2021
Kitchen gadget rolls out the c...
The Cheese Chopper can additionally be utilized as an airtight storage container for unused cheese
The Cheese Chopper can additionally be utilized as an airtight storage container for unused cheese
View 1 Image
The Cheese Chopper can additionally be utilized as an airtight storage container for unused cheese
1/1
The Cheese Chopper can additionally be utilized as an airtight storage container for unused cheese

Shredding or slicing a block of cheese can get kind of fiddly, particularly when you're reaching the end of the block. That's where the Cheese Chopper was designed to come in, by letting users crank their cheese forward to be cut as needed.

The result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Cheese Chopper was invented by entrepreneur Tate Koenig. It's reportedly compatible with any block of cheese that's 2 lb (900 g) or smaller.

The user starts by placing their cheese on the device's tray, sliding that tray into the main clear plastic housing, then choosing between three supplied guillotine-style handles – there's a blade for slicing hard cheese, a wire for slicing soft cheese, and a shredding handle. They then gradually move the cheese block forward (out of the housing) by turning a geared dial on the side. As they do so, they push the handle down to slice or shred.

Once the user is finished, they replace the handle with an airtight lid. They then just stick the Cheese Chopper in the fridge, using it to store the unused cheese until next time. And according to Koenig, all of the parts are dishwasher-safe.

The device is currently sold out, thanks to a recent appearance on the Shark Tank TV show. It can still be ordered via the company website, however, for US$34.99 – the next batch is expected to ship in July.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Source: Cheese Chopper

Cheese Chopper Video

Tags

Around The HomeFoodKitchenKickstarter
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More