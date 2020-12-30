Complete Chef cooks the food it processes

Even if you like cooking, it can still be a hassle transferring ingredients between bowls – all of which subsequently have to be washed. Cuisinart's new Complete Chef food processor was designed with that in mind, as it also cooks what it slices and dices.

Processing-wise, the Complete Chef does all of the usual things – it chops, mixes, purees, shreds, whisks, kneads, and yes, it does indeed slice and dice foods. All of these actions take place within its 18-cup (4.3-l) stainless steel mixing bowl.

That bowl stays on the processor but proceeds to serve as a sort of Dutch oven, on which the cooking time and temperature can be adjusted. The processed ingredients can thereby be sautéed, simmered, steamed, braised or slow-cooked, plus dough can be proofed and chocolate can be tempered.

Users may of course follow any recipe they wish, although the device does come with 200 built-in recipes of its own. Instructions for these are displayed step-by-step on an integrated full-color touchscreen display, which operates in English, French or Spanish.

The Complete Chef and its various accessories Cuisinart

Included food-processing accessories include a slicing disc, shredding disc, chopping blade, dough blade, whisk, stirring paddle, steam basket, funnel, spatula, and dicing kit. Needless to say, the bowl and all of those tools can be removed for washing after each use.

The Cuisinart Complete Chef is presently an honoree in the CES 2021 Innovation Awards, and is commercially available for US$699.95. It's demonstrated in the following video.

Prospective buyers might also want to check out the Canadian-made Thermomix, although it's priced at a considerably higher CAD$2,099 (about US$1,645).

Source: Cuisinart