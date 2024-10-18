Sleep box delivers the right temps and more to your side of the bed

If you find that you can never get the temperature quite right in bed, a new gizmo called the Homiffi could help. It cranks out either cool or warm air and also acts as a clock, a wireless charger, a Bluetooth speaker and more.

Getting the temperature right while you try to fall asleep can be an extreme sport. Heating and cooling systems generally click on and off all night long meaning you heat up and cool down along with them, which can lead to much kicking off and pulling on of covers.

One of the goals of the somewhat unfortunately named Homiffi is to put an end to all that sleep stress by providing temperature corrections right next to the bed. The Homiffi is equipped with a horizontal oscillating vent that can either crank out warm air in the range of 68-86 °F (20-30 °C) or a selection of five different cooling breezes that can reach a person sleeping up to three meters (about 10 ft) away from the device. The makers say the Homiffi can heat up extremely fast, reaching 77 °F in only three seconds and can cover an area of 20 square meters (about 215 sq ft). The device also has a sleep timer to turn off the fan and/or heater after a set amount of time.

Of course, bedside fans and heaters aren't anything new, so the makers of the Homiffi have packed it full of other features. The device functions as a bedside lamp with 10 levels of brightness ranging from 2 to 4,000 lumens. The light temperature can also be adjusted to glow in either cool white light, neutral white light, or warm yellow light. The Homiffi remembers the last setting used when you switch off the light, so you get the same brightness and temperature the next time you turn it on. The light also works with a built-in alarm clock to wake you by gradually increasing its brightness to simulate sunrise.

Next up for the Homiffi is a built-in 3-watt Bluetooth speaker that offers a 10-m (32.8-ft) range. The device has the ability to pair with another of its kind, so you can stream the same audio from both sides of the bed if you order two of them.

Homiffi lets users sleep in different climates, even if they're in the same bed Homiffi

Finally, the Homiffi can work as a charger to juice up your devices as you sleep. It's got a QI wireless fast charger that kicks into action when a compatible device is placed on top of the box, as well as a traditional powered USB-A port.

All of those functions are wrapped in a curvy wood-grain outer layer and a swoopy plastic front display available in either white or black. Size-wise, the Homiffi clocks in (see what we did there?) with a width of 255 mm (10 in), a depth of 97.5 mm (3.8 in), and a height of 135 mm (5.3 in), which makes it large enough to kick out some good airflow while being compact enough to fit most nightstands. Plus, when you realize that the device can take the place of a lamp, a fan, a wireless charging stand, a bedside clock, and a speaker, the size certainly seems right.

Currently, the Homiffi is rocketing its way through its Kickstarter campaign. It's raised nearly US$45,000 on an initial ask of US$3,000 and there are still 36 days left to go.

You can still snag a Homiffi for the super early bird price of US$99. After that, units will be available at the regular early bird price of US$119. Double packs can be had for US$179, which effectively lowers the price to $89.50 per unit and gives you the ability to pair the two for better speaker output.

As a crowdfunded project, the usual cautions apply and you need to know that you're pledging money for a concept rather than purchasing a product. Plus, the Homiffi represents its team's first outing on Kickstarter. That being said, product demonstration videos on the campaign page and plenty of technical details definitely lend the effort legitimacy.

If all goes according to plan, Homiffis are scheduled to start shipping in April 2025. The promo video below has more.

Homiffi：Quick Heat or Cool in 3 Seconds for Improved Sleep

