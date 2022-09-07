Quieter millo air blender uses magnets in place of a regular motor

Five years ago we heard about the compact millo blender, which was reportedly only 25% as loud as a regular blender. Well, the new millo air is claimed to be even slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, and to produce no motor noise at all.

Like the original millo, the millo air consists of two main parts: a battery-powered base, and a lidded transparent mixing chamber that gets filled with ingredients then placed upside-down on the base unit.

Base-activated spinning blades in the lid then chop up the ingredients, while the lid maintains a watertight seal. The user subsequently removes the 550-ml chamber from the base, turns it right-side-up, and removes the lid to access the blended contents within. If the blender is being used to prepare a smoothie, the chamber can double as a drinking cup – it's made of BPA-free plastic, and is dishwasher-safe.

The millo air base features capacitive touch controls, and can remember settings for individual users millo

All of that being said, how does the millo air's Magnetic Air Drive (MAD) system manage to be quieter than the millo's motor?

"In the first version, we had a brushless motor with a row of permanent magnets attached on top of it. Those magnets would form a so-called magnetic coupling with the magnets in the smart blending lid," millo CEO Adam Trakselis told us. "Now in millo air, we do not have a spinning motor. Instead, we have a magnetic field generator that turns a row of magnets in the blending lid that are attached to the blades."

Along with making for quieter blending, the MAD tech also allows the base of the millo air to be much thinner and lighter than that of the millo – the whole setup has a total weight of approximately 3 lb (1.4 kg). One charge of the base's 2,500-mAh lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for 10 blends.

Should you be interested, the millo air is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £169 (about US$194) will get you one – the planned retail price is £254 ($291).

You can hear it blending a smoothie – definitely still with some blade-whirring noise – in the following video.

Blending - green smoothie

Source: Kickstarter

