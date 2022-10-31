Space-saving pizza container gets taller to pack in more slices

While wide, flat, cardboard boxes may be a traditional part of the pizza-delivery experience, they're certainly not ideal for storing leftover slices. That's where the collapsible, airtight Pizza Pack is designed to come in.

The basic idea behind the Pizza Pack is that it takes up much less room (in the fridge) than a big ol' pizza box, plus it keeps its contents from drying out. For that matter, it also keeps everything else in the fridge from smelling like pizza.

It's made of BPA-free food-grade silicone, and can hold up to five triangular slices cut from an 18-inch (46-cm) or smaller pizza. Users simply pull the Pizza Pack up to make it taller, or push it down to make it shorter, depending on how many slices it's holding – those slices are separated from one another by a set of included triangular plastic trays.

Slices are separated by microwave-safe trays – which double as plates Pizza Pack

The whole thing can safely be heated in a microwave oven, with a vent in its lid allowing steam to escape. Once all the pizza's been eaten, the container can be put in a dishwasher or washed by hand.

The Pizza Pack is available now via the product website, in a choice of six colors. It's priced at US$23.99.

Source: Pizza Pack

