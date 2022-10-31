© 2022 New Atlas
Around The Home

Space-saving pizza container gets taller to pack in more slices

By Ben Coxworth
October 31, 2022
Space-saving pizza container gets taller to pack in more slices
The Pizza Pack can hold up to five slices cut from an 18-inch or smaller pizza
The Pizza Pack can hold up to five slices cut from an 18-inch or smaller pizza
View 2 Images
Slices are separated by microwave-safe trays – which double as plates
1/2
Slices are separated by microwave-safe trays – which double as plates
The Pizza Pack can hold up to five slices cut from an 18-inch or smaller pizza
2/2
The Pizza Pack can hold up to five slices cut from an 18-inch or smaller pizza

While wide, flat, cardboard boxes may be a traditional part of the pizza-delivery experience, they're certainly not ideal for storing leftover slices. That's where the collapsible, airtight Pizza Pack is designed to come in.

The basic idea behind the Pizza Pack is that it takes up much less room (in the fridge) than a big ol' pizza box, plus it keeps its contents from drying out. For that matter, it also keeps everything else in the fridge from smelling like pizza.

It's made of BPA-free food-grade silicone, and can hold up to five triangular slices cut from an 18-inch (46-cm) or smaller pizza. Users simply pull the Pizza Pack up to make it taller, or push it down to make it shorter, depending on how many slices it's holding – those slices are separated from one another by a set of included triangular plastic trays.

Slices are separated by microwave-safe trays – which double as plates
Slices are separated by microwave-safe trays – which double as plates

The whole thing can safely be heated in a microwave oven, with a vent in its lid allowing steam to escape. Once all the pizza's been eaten, the container can be put in a dishwasher or washed by hand.

The Pizza Pack is available now via the product website, in a choice of six colors. It's priced at US$23.99.

Source: Pizza Pack

Tags

Around The HomePizzaFoodCollapsibleKitchenStorage
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!