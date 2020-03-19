© 2020 New Atlas
Rotofarm gets home growers in a slow spin

By Paul Ridden
March 19, 2020
Indoor growers can look forward to year-round veggies, herbs and microgreens
Bace says that the Rotofarm system was inspired by NASA zero gravity growing technology
Bace says that the Rotofarm system was inspired by NASA zero gravity growing technology
A boosted spectrum in the middle gives growing greens something to aim for
A boosted spectrum in the middle gives growing greens something to aim for
The Rotofarm can be monitored and controlled using an app running on a smartphone
The Rotofarm can be monitored and controlled using an app running on a smartphone
The hardest work is the harvesting
The hardest work is the harvesting
Pre-seeded pods are placed around the inside of the housing
Pre-seeded pods are placed around the inside of the housing
Water and nutrient levels can be monitored via a smartphone app, and topped up when needed
Water and nutrient levels can be monitored via a smartphone app, and topped up when needed
Growing your own veggies doesn't necessarily mean getting your hands dirty. We've seen a number of indoor gardening devices over the years, the most recent being from LG. Melbourne biotech startup Bace has launched its take on year-round growing with the Rotofarm.

The Rotofarm concept actually appeared online last year, with plans to take the project to Kickstarter announced in Dezeen. But Bace has opted to launch on Indiegogo to fund production instead.

The device has the look of a large table lamp merged with a Dyson blade-free fan, and is said to cram over 5 ft (1.58 m) of growing surface into its circular frame.

Pre-seeded pods are placed around the inside of the housing

Like the similar-looking OGarden Smart, pre-seeded pods are slotted into the underside of the housing. The use fills the tank with water and plant feed, plugs the Rotofarm into the mains and the housing slowly rotates around a built-in boosted spectrum LED lighting tube – completing a full circle every hour. Available seed pods include lettuce, kale, wheatgrass, mint, chives, edible flowers and more.

Indoor growers can monitor and control the setup via an app running on a smartphone, where they can set faux sunrise and sunset times, view water and nutrient levels and order more supplies (though users can also opt to pay a monthly subscription for seed pods and nutrient concentrate optimized for use with the system). And if you're a little bothered by that LED shining bright, there's an optional acrylic cover which tone things down for comfort.

The hardest work is the harvesting

Bace reports that the system uses 95 percent less water than if the crops were grown in soil, and reckons that kitchen growers need only spend around 5 minutes per week tending to their year-round crops of veggies, herbs and microgreens, the device takes care of everything else automatically.

The Rotofarm project has been successfully funded on Indiegogo with 22 days remaining on the clock, as of writing. Pledges start at AUD 742 (about US$440) and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in October. The video below has more.
Rotofarm on Indiegogo

Source: Bace

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
