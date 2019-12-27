LG turns the sod on its first indoor gardening appliance

LG will show its first foray into indoor gardening appliances at CES 2020. The company has leveraged its expertise in home appliances in designing the new device, which sports more than a passing resemblance to a thin, tall fridge and is intended to give urban dwellers without a backyard, or even a balcony, the ability to raise their own crops year-round.

The LG Column Garden is designed to take all-in-one seed packages that contain seeds, peat moss and fertilizer. The automated unit can take up to 24 of these seed packages at once, which LG says will result in enough home-grown vegetables for a family of four.

Multiple modules and LED lighting within the column-type appliance allow conditions to be tightly regulated, with the temperature inside the insulated cabinet able to be altered to match the time of day. Additionally, a non-circulating water supply technology coupled with wick-based water management provides the perfect hydration levels for the seeds to sprout while preventing algae growth and unwanted odors.

Multiple modules and LED lighting within the column-type appliance allow conditions to be tightly regulated LG

Users will be able to manage and monitor their plants via a smartphone app that will provide feedback on the best way to ensure a healthy harvest, and the initial 20 varieties of seed packages will include arugula, chicory, basil and various lettuces, such as romaine.

"With more and more consumers these days living vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, it was important for us to contribute to this trend," says Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Our first indoor gardening solution represents a new paradigm for LG in home appliances, offering a way for consumers to eat well while providing the joy of growing their own food, consistent with LG’s overall goal of making life better."

LG is yet to announce pricing or release date info for the Column Garden, but will likely reveal more at CES 2020, which runs from January 7 to 10.

Source: LG