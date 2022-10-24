© 2022 New Atlas
Around The Home

SwitchBot Blind Tilt brings programmable remote control to window blinds

By Ben Coxworth
October 24, 2022
SwitchBot Blind Tilt brings programmable remote control to window blinds
SwitchBot Blind Tilt is presently on Kickstarter
SwitchBot Blind Tilt is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
An outward-facing solar panel helps charge the device's battery
1/3
An outward-facing solar panel helps charge the device's battery
SwitchBot Blind Tilt is reportedly compatible with the vast majority of Venetian blinds
2/3
SwitchBot Blind Tilt is reportedly compatible with the vast majority of Venetian blinds
SwitchBot Blind Tilt is presently on Kickstarter
3/3
SwitchBot Blind Tilt is presently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 3 images

Three years ago we heard about SwitchBot Curtain, a system that allows users to open and close their curtains either on a programmed schedule or by remote control. Well, the SwitchBot company is now back with Blind Tilt, which does the same thing for Venetian blinds.

At the heart of the Blind Tilt setup is a cylindrical motor module, that gets clamped around the wand on a third-party set of blinds – the wand is the long skinny thing that you twist to open and close the blinds' slats. That module is also attached to the unmoving top section of the blinds, plus it's hard-wired to a solar panel that is temporarily adhered to the window glass – the panel helps keep the motor's 2,000-mAh lithium battery charged.

Utilizing an accompanying iOS/Android app on their Bluetooth-connected smartphone, users can remotely open or close the slats to varying degrees, depending on how much sunlight they want to let in. That said, they can still reach in and do so manually, by grabbing and twisting the wand.

SwitchBot Blind Tilt is reportedly compatible with the vast majority of Venetian blinds
SwitchBot Blind Tilt is reportedly compatible with the vast majority of Venetian blinds

Additionally, the app can be used to place up to eight different Blind Tilt devices (within one home) on a daily schedule, wherein they open and close the blinds automatically at predetermined times of day. Because Blind Tilt incorporates a light sensor, it can also be set to open or close the blinds in response to outdoor light levels.

For users who don't want to bother accessing the app every time they want to adjust the blinds, optional extras include a wireless handheld remote, a motion sensor that draws the blinds whenever the user leaves the home, plus a wall-mounted NFC tag that users simply tap with their phone.

The system can also be set to work with an optional SwitchBot Color Bulb, which is installed in an existing lamp. In this scenario, the angle of the blind slats and the intensity of the bulb will continuously automatically adjust to maintain a given light level within the room.

An outward-facing solar panel helps charge the device's battery
An outward-facing solar panel helps charge the device's battery

Should you be interested, SwitchBot Blind Tilt is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Pledges start at US$49, which will get you a single basic setup if everything works out – the planned retail price is $69.

There's more information in the following video.

SwitchBot Blind Tilt, solar-powered retrofit smart blinds.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Around The HomeKickstarterAutomationRemote-Control
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!