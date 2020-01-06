© 2020 New Atlas
Around The Home

Poop-dodging robot vacuum also doubles as a 24-hour security system

By Loz Blain
January 05, 2020
Poop-dodging robot vacuum also...
Lucy is a robot janitor with a security badge
Lucy is a robot janitor with a security badge
View 5 Images
A 5,200-mAh battery gives Lucy a two-hour operation time
1/5
A 5,200-mAh battery gives Lucy a two-hour operation time
Trifo's Lucy is a smart, poop-dodging robot vacuum with autonomous surveillance and security capabilities
2/5
Trifo's Lucy is a smart, poop-dodging robot vacuum with autonomous surveillance and security capabilities
Lucy packs 3,000 pascals of suction
3/5
Lucy packs 3,000 pascals of suction
Lucy is a robot janitor with a security badge
4/5
Lucy is a robot janitor with a security badge
Lucy has a 1080p HDR camera and depth sensor with night vision capability
5/5
Lucy has a 1080p HDR camera and depth sensor with night vision capability

Trifo's new Lucy robot vacuum is a clever little gadget that combines home cleaning with autonomous security patrolling thanks to its 1080p, high dynamic range camera and AI-enabled autonomous operation.

Lucy learns its way around your house using both its main camera and a second active depth sensor with night vision capabilities. It places your rooms into categories; bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and whatnot, allowing you to order it to clean certain areas preferentially and set no-go zones. With 3,000 pascals of suction and a 5,200-mAh battery, it's capable of working for up to 120 minutes straight.

It employs object recognition to dodge socks, shoes, and other things on the floor that are an inch or larger in size. This includes dog and cat poops, which we're led to believe can make quite an artistic contribution to a carpet if they get smeared around by a less intelligent vacuum.

Lucy has a 1080p HDR camera and depth sensor with night vision capability
Lucy has a 1080p HDR camera and depth sensor with night vision capability

As well as vacuuming, Lucy can be set to "patrol" as a little mobile security system that can recognize your pets and fire you notifications of aberrant behavior or unexpected visitors. Its night vision capability presumably makes it a nifty little sentry to send out on "what was that noise" missions when you can't be bothered getting out of bed. Sadly, it's unarmed, so whatever it finds, it can't deal with it on your behalf.

Lucy is launching at CES 2020. Price, availability and a full feature list are yet to be announced.

Source: Trifo

Tags

Around The HomeVacuum cleanerHome SecurityCES 2020
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
1 comment
McDesign
Someday we'll look back fondly on "unarmed" AI.

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More