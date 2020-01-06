Poop-dodging robot vacuum also doubles as a 24-hour security system

Trifo's new Lucy robot vacuum is a clever little gadget that combines home cleaning with autonomous security patrolling thanks to its 1080p, high dynamic range camera and AI-enabled autonomous operation.

Lucy learns its way around your house using both its main camera and a second active depth sensor with night vision capabilities. It places your rooms into categories; bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and whatnot, allowing you to order it to clean certain areas preferentially and set no-go zones. With 3,000 pascals of suction and a 5,200-mAh battery, it's capable of working for up to 120 minutes straight.

It employs object recognition to dodge socks, shoes, and other things on the floor that are an inch or larger in size. This includes dog and cat poops, which we're led to believe can make quite an artistic contribution to a carpet if they get smeared around by a less intelligent vacuum.

Lucy has a 1080p HDR camera and depth sensor with night vision capability Trifo

As well as vacuuming, Lucy can be set to "patrol" as a little mobile security system that can recognize your pets and fire you notifications of aberrant behavior or unexpected visitors. Its night vision capability presumably makes it a nifty little sentry to send out on "what was that noise" missions when you can't be bothered getting out of bed. Sadly, it's unarmed, so whatever it finds, it can't deal with it on your behalf.

Lucy is launching at CES 2020. Price, availability and a full feature list are yet to be announced.

Source: Trifo