Of all the exotic hypercars in development right now – and there are some absolute doozies coming through the ranks – Aston Martin's Valkyrie is probably the most fascinating. Designed in conjunction with Formula One genius Adrian Newey, it's a 1,160-horsepower monster with 1,000 naturally aspirated horsepower from its 6.5-liter, screaming Cosworth V12 engine, a further 160 high-torque horses from its Rimac-designed hybrid system, and underbody aerodynamics so extreme they'd never fly in Formula One.
It's a car so massively extreme and uncompromising that Aston will need to cut its raging combustion engine's output by almost half in order to take it racing in the new Hypercar class that's kicking off in next year's Le Mans endurance races. We have an almost endless appetite for news about this wicked machine, and we'd place it right at the top of our list of the most important exotic cars of the current era.
Before this weekend, though, it had never been seen in motion, so you can bet your cotton socks we were excited to hear that Aston had chosen to take it out and let rip on a couple of gentle test laps in front of an appreciative crowd at the Silverstone F1 GP, where it was painted up to match the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 team's colors.
"I've driven this car around Silverstone for countless hours on the simulator at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's HQ and in many other sportscars throughout my career, but to drive Aston Martin Valkyrie here today feels exceptionally special," said test driver Chris Goodwin, who was the lucky man behind the wheel. "Of course, we still have a lot of development work to go but we can now begin to really push the physical testing process and realize the capabilities of what we have developed over the past months. Putting that aside, today has brought a real smile to my face and I hope that the crowds watching from the stands enjoyed it as much as I did."
Enough foreplay, jump in and watch the video to see and hear this glorious thing in action.
Source: Aston Martin
