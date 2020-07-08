© 2020 New Atlas

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron previews a future electric SUV coupe

By C.C. Weiss
July 08, 2020
The Q4 Sportback e-tron has a strong single-frame grille surround and near-solid e-tron grille
Instead of continuing high and straight, the roofline dips fast and low
The Sportback roofline ends in a spoiler
The Q4 Sportback e-tron has a 302-hp dual-motor electric powertrain
Audi debuted the original Q4 e-tron concept (left) back in 2019 and the Q4 Sportback this week
Audi will offer the production Q4 e-tron in the two body styles
Both Q4s have a strong rear diffuser
Like other quattro models, the Q4 Sportback e-tron has accentuated fenders at all four wheels
The new concept rides on 22-in wheels
The high-tech cockpit of Audi's new Q4 Sportback e-tron concept
The Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron makes its debut in a kinetic grey paint
The Q4 Sportback concept emerges out of the shadows
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept
Audi will launch the production Q4 Sportback e-tron in 2021
Buyers looking to slide into an Audi Q4 e-tron will have one extra question to answer at dealerships: crossover or crossover-coupe? This week, Audi follows up on the Q4 e-tron concept it showed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, introducing a slipperier, sportier profile with the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept. Both models will be going into production within roughly a years' time, giving future buyers two distinct flavors of 302-hp pure-electric AWD small SUV.

The Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron are very much identical siblings with different haircuts. The new 181-in (460-cm)-long Sportback gains an indiscernible centimeter (0.4 in) of length while losing a centimeter of height and riding on the same 109-in (277-cm) wheelbase. The Sportback's arched roofline drops back fastback-style into the tautened rear-end with spoiler, adding a sportier presence.

Both Q4's are based on VW's MEB modular electrification platform and carry 82 kWh of battery power mounted low between the axles. In ranging-topping quattro all-wheel drive form, this battery runs the dual motors for up to an estimated 279 miles (450 km, WLTP). Buyers who drop the front motor in favor of rear-wheel drive can expect up to 310 miles (500 km). The Sportback's low-slung looks won't earn it any actual speed improvements, as both Q4 quattro e-tron variants bring the same 6.3-second 0-62 mph (100 km/h) and 112-mph (180-km/h) top speed figures.

Under regular driving conditions, the e-tron quattro system relies most heavily on the 201-hp synchronous rear motor for efficient rear-biased power. When the driver needs more oomph, or when the vehicle predicts traction loss, the system taps the 101-hp asynchronous front motor in channeling in more torque up front.

Inside the doors, Audi capitalizes on the increased space left by the decentralized powertrain and loss of transmission tunnel to create an interior meant to punch above its weight class in terms of space. Save for a change in colors, the front cabin follows the design of the original Q4 e-tron concept with its angled-in 12.3-in central infotainment screen and a digital cockpit that subtly follows the shape of the single-frame grille on the front of the car. A large-format head-up display adds extra information and augmented reality capability, while steering wheel touch panels and a hovering climate control pad to the right add a layer of physical control.

Audi will launch the Q4 Sportback e-tron in 2021 as the seventh in an EV offensive that began in 2018 with the larger e-tron SUV and will exceed 20 models by 2025. By that time, it expects electrified vehicles to account for 40 percent of its sales.

Source: Audi

Tags

AudiElectric VehiclesSUVCrossoverConcept Cars
