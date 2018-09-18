The e-tron's vital statistics are thus: electric motors on the front and rear axles combine for a maximum output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 664 Nm (490 lb-ft) of torque. That'll give the e-tron a curiously flaccid 0-60 mph time of around 5.5 seconds, which is quick for an SUV, but pretty sluggish for a premium electric. In fact, Audi's approach is much more about everyday driving than making some kind of performance statement, so we'll see how that plays out. Drive is mainly from the rear, with the front motor kicking in when you lay the foot down or the car starts losing traction.