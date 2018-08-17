The 2016 research was examining the action of a protein in the hope that it could be lightly modulated to help modify some of the negative behavioral symptoms associated with autism. However, this new research is much more concerned with the way a single protein can fundamentally alter the expression of hundreds of genes that regulate the growth of the brain in a prenatal environment. Both studies are complementary insofar as they point to a more pragmatic future of autism treatments that target broader regulatory proteins instead of single genetic mutations.