Watch: 1,000-hp Jeep Gladiator rolls and launches over sand dunes

Hennessey hit the Jeep Gladiator scene hard last May when it introduced the world to the insane Hellcat-powered Maximus 1000 Jeep pickup. But that initial debut was sorely lacking in one critical way: footage of the 1,000-hp beast dropping down on hot sand like a megaton of TNT. A year later, Hennessey rights that wrong by releasing some video that proves the Age of Maximus is well underway.

The Maximus looks the same as it did 11 months ago, which is a very good thing if you like the idea of cramming a 6.2L supercharged Hellcat V8 into the small, brutish Jeep Gladiator to give it 1,000 hp and 933 lb-ft of torque.

Hennessey supports that massive upgrade with an eight-speed automatic transmission, heavy-duty axles and driveshafts, a new stainless steel exhaust and an ECU upgrade. An off-road suspension upgrade with 6-in lift and 20-in wheels wrapped in BFG KD off-road tires help drivers enjoy that extra muscle to the fullest.

With 1,000 hp and 933 lb-ft, the Maximus muscles its way through the shifty sand Hennessey Performance

Speaking of maximizing driving pleasure ... it's becoming rarer and rarer in these days of social distancing and government-imposed shutdowns. Hennessey helps sate your inner stunt driver by showing its team put Maximus #4 to the test on desert sand.

"There’s nothing like jumping a 1,000-hp Jeep over sand dunes,” declares company founder John Hennessey.

Indeed, there is not. Just watch and see.

Hennessey MAXIMUS 1000 Jeep Gladiator Desert Testing

Maximus pricing has taken a bump since last year, up to $225,000 from $200K. Hennessey will build just 24 examples and four have already found their way to their new owners.

Source: Hennessey

