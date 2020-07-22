© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

1,400-hp Ford Mustang Mach-E will eat Teslas and vaporize race tracks

By C.C. Weiss
July 22, 2020
1,400-hp Ford Mustang Mach-E w...
Ford experiments with a higher tier of electric drive technology
Ford experiments with a higher tier of electric drive technology
View 22 Images
The Mustang Mach-E 1400 lines up with some other no-nonsense Mustang creations
1/22
The Mustang Mach-E 1400 lines up with some other no-nonsense Mustang creations
Ford's new experimental Mach-E 1400 includes an extreme aero kit, a 1,400-hp seven-motor powertrain and various chassis/powertrain modes for purposeful performance and competition
2/22
Ford's new experimental Mach-E 1400 includes an extreme aero kit, a 1,400-hp seven-motor powertrain and various chassis/powertrain modes for purposeful performance and competition
The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype does some high and fast smoking
3/22
The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype does some high and fast smoking
Ford experiments with a higher tier of electric drive technology
4/22
Ford experiments with a higher tier of electric drive technology
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype
5/22
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype
It's easy to forget that the Mach-E 1400 started life as a basic Mustang Mach-E
6/22
It's easy to forget that the Mach-E 1400 started life as a basic Mustang Mach-E
The Mach-E 1400 closes the day out
7/22
The Mach-E 1400 closes the day out
Ford aims to give the Mach-E 1400 up to 2,300 lb of downforce
8/22
Ford aims to give the Mach-E 1400 up to 2,300 lb of downforce
No small amount of rear wing
9/22
No small amount of rear wing
The Mustang Mach-E 1400 aims to do various forms of performance driving and do them well
10/22
The Mustang Mach-E 1400 aims to do various forms of performance driving and do them well
Ford will give the Mustang Mach-E 1400 a public driving debut at an upcoming Nascar event
11/22
Ford will give the Mustang Mach-E 1400 a public driving debut at an upcoming Nascar event
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype
12/22
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype
13/22
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype
A full roll cage and Recaro seats inside
14/22
A full roll cage and Recaro seats inside
Race car champion meets tech geek in the Mach-E 1400 cockpit
15/22
Race car champion meets tech geek in the Mach-E 1400 cockpit
Ford explores how electric vehicles can be more than just cleaner everyday drivers
16/22
Ford explores how electric vehicles can be more than just cleaner everyday drivers
Ford Performance worked with RTR Vehicles in creating the Mach-E 1400
17/22
Ford Performance worked with RTR Vehicles in creating the Mach-E 1400
A closer look at the cockpit
18/22
A closer look at the cockpit
Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 close-up
19/22
Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 close-up
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype
20/22
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype
Ford reinforced the donor Mustang Mach-E with a full roll cage before getting started with its powertrain and tech work
21/22
Ford reinforced the donor Mustang Mach-E with a full roll cage before getting started with its powertrain and tech work
Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype in the build
22/22
Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype in the build
View gallery - 22 images

On a mission to obliterate preconceptions of what electric vehicles are and what they can do, Ford has added the Mustang Mach-E 1400 to its growing garage of insanely powered experimental electrics, a place it also stashes the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 drag car and Mustang Lithium show car. With seven motors around its axles and 1,400 horses pulsing through its veins, the Mach-E 1400 reinforces that Ford will not merely settle for pushing out ho-hum electric commuters. Instead, it puts stomach-dropping, face-contorting performance at the center of its electrification efforts.

Ford Performance has developed the one-of-a-kind Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype as a technology demonstrator in collaboration with RTR Vehicles. The racer is built from the ground up to show the pure fury and performance potential that electric powertrains hold while also experimenting with different electric ride mappings.

Ford reinforced the donor Mustang Mach-E with a full roll cage before getting started with its powertrain and tech work
Ford reinforced the donor Mustang Mach-E with a full roll cage before getting started with its powertrain and tech work

The two outfits started off with a Mustang Mach-E body in white, putting in 10,000 hours of work to transform it into the unabashedly bonkers racer pictured in front of you. Their work was helped along by the fact they weren't working within the constraints of race series regulations, allowing pure, unfiltered performance to guide the design with a deft hand.

The heart of the 1400 is not the one, two, three or four electric motors you usually see in electric cars, but an astonishing seven, wired up to the 56.8-kWh battery. Three of the motors are attached to the front differential, with four installed "pancake style" at the rear. A single driveshaft and rear differential complete the setup, which has been configured to allow for a full slate of drive modes fine-tuned for everything from loose drifting, to torque-spewing drag strip sprints, to taut, track-mastering agility runs.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 aims to do various forms of performance driving and do them well
The Mustang Mach-E 1400 aims to do various forms of performance driving and do them well

The 1400 can split its torque evenly between the two axles or direct 100 percent to the front or rear. Steering and suspension tune adjustments align with specific modes and operations to deliver performance optimized for driving styles and conditions. The extreme aerodynamics kit with towering rear wing, jutting front splitter and slashing dive planes can deliver an estimated 2,300 lb (1,043 kg) of downforce at 160 mph (258 km/h).

"Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be,” says Vaughn Gittin Jr, RTR Vehicles founder, pro drifter and someone who generally has a pretty good idea of what power and torque can be. "This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster."

Ford will give the Mustang Mach-E 1400 a public driving debut at an upcoming Nascar event
Ford will give the Mustang Mach-E 1400 a public driving debut at an upcoming Nascar event

Besides serving up the type of unbridled thrills that usually exist only in childhood dreams, the greater mission behind the Mustang Mach-E 1400 is to investigate the effects of different powertrain and chassis tunes on EV energy consumption and performance. Ford and RTR also use the racing test bed to explore new materials, complementing the heavily carbon-fiber build with a lightweight organic-composite hood.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 battery pack is designed for the high discharge rates demanded by a high-performance e-racer. A di-electric coolant helps it remain cooler during charging so the car can roll right back out and attack the next lap. Regenerative braking comes from an electronic brake booster that also works with the Brembo braking system to provide anti-lock braking and stability control.

That's about all Ford has to say about the Mustang Mach-E 1400 for now, but it plans to run the experimental prototype at a NASCAR event in the near future. If you'd rather not wait that long, the four minutes of video down below do a good job of showing what the Mach-E 1400 can do.

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400: One-Of-A-Kind Prototype | Mustang | Ford Performance

Source: Ford

View gallery - 22 images

Tags

AutomotiveFordFord MustangElectric Vehicle RacingElectric Vehicles
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More