Ford uncages 1,400-hp all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet dragster

Previewing a near-soundless paradigm for drag racing, Ford presents an all-electric version of its Mustang Cobra Jet dragster. The high-powered one-off will bring 1,400 hp to the drag strip later this year, with Ford estimating a low-eight-second quarter-mile, bettering the 2018 supercharged V8 50th Anniversary Cobra Jet in the race to become the quickest drag-racing Mustang ever.

A legend of gasoline muscle, the Mustang nameplate is fast becoming inseparable from electric powertrain technology. The Cobra Jet 1400 follows the Mustang Mach-E crossover and Mustang Lithium SEMA car in wiring the Mustang badge up with powerful batteries.

The new Cobra Jet prototype is powered by an electric powertrain that promises more than 1,400 hp (1,044 kW) and 1,100 lb-ft (1,491 Nm) of torque. Ford estimates the car capable of a low-eight-second quarter-mile time at 170 mph (274 km/h), quicker than the mid-eight-second at 150-mph (241-km/h) advertised time of the 5.2-liter supercharged V8-powered 50th Anniversary Cobra Jet from 2018.

"Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation," says Dave Pericak, Ford Icons global director. "Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance, and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit."

Ford worked with several other companies on development of the Cobra Jet. Cascadia supplied the motor and inverter tech, with AEM EV kicking in motor calibration and software support. Meanwhile, MLe Racecars provided vehicle design and building services, and Watson Engineering helped with the development of the chassis and roll cage.

Ford will continue testing the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 ahead of a planned racing debut later this year. It says that technology used in the drag racer will feature in future powertrains.

The first production electric car to wear the iconic Mustang badge, the Mach-E will launch later this year, as well. Ford will offer several battery and motor configurations for up to 459 hp on the GT performance models and 300 miles (482 km) of range on the RWD extended-range battery variant. The Mach-E starts at US$43,895 before destination charge and federal tax credit, and Ford says it's received reservations from all 50 states.

The super-quick teaser below provides an idea of what the Cobra Jet 1400 experience will be all about. Interested viewers will be able to see more this Sunday when the car is featured on MotorTrend On Demand's "Hard Cell" series.

Source: Ford