Lexus steams up LA with sexy, production-ready LC 500 Convertible

By Loz Blain
November 20, 2019
The LC 500 Convertible has lost nothing in the transition from the concept car
Slightly upturned lip on the trunk, as well as a brake light relocated to the lid of the LC 500 Convertible
The LC 500 Convertible's white leather interior looks great
Center console
21-inch wheels on the Inspiration Series special edition
Rollover protection doesn't pop up until you roll over
The LC 500 Convertible is very nice looking vehicle
The LC 500 Convertible has lost nothing in the transition from the concept car
The LC 500 Convertible's 5-liter V8 engine makes 471 horsepower
The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is on show at the LA Auto Show in production trim
Looks and handling have been kept as close as possible to the coupe
A beautiful open-top roadster from Japan
At the time, we figured the concept it revealed in February looked ready to roll, and Lexus appears to have thought the same thing, hitting the LA Auto Show with the production version of its LC 500 Convertible that is very familiar. On sale from mid-2020, it's one slick-looking machine, rocking a 5-liter V8 for 471 hp.

We don't see many surprises on the spec sheet; the engine's the same as in the LC coupe, albeit tweaked for a couple more ponies up top. Peak torque is a healthy 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) and the transmission is a direct shift 10-speed. The four-layer soft top roof will take 15 seconds to open, at speeds up to 31 mph (50 km/h), and Lexus has confirmed that the LC Convertible will be Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatible.

Other than the roof, some slight design changes distinguish it from the coupe: a slightly kicked up tail, for example, with the brake light in the trunk lid rather than lower down. But the differences are subtle.

In order to encourage you to keep the roof down, the heating and air-con system is just as happy creating a bubble of warmth with the roof open as it is when it's closed thanks to the inclusion of neck heaters, seat heaters and a steering wheel heater. Noise has also been addressed, with active noise cancelling in effect – but engine noise is sent through into the cabin through a "sound pipe" to keep the drive involving.

Fancy driver assist gear is standard, including adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, pedestrian-detecting pre-collision systems and cross-traffic alerts for when you're backing out of parking spots. If the space behind the driver and passengers' heads looks a touch empty, fear not; in the event of a rollover, the car pops up a set of roll bars to protect you from getting a squashed head.

If we liked the looks of the topless LC concept, these new photos make the production model look like a bit of a rock star, particularly in this limited edition blue/white Inspiration Series trim, of which only 100 will be sold.

If you want to see what it looks like with the roof up, and hear lots and lots of engine sounds, check out the video below. Pricing and availability TBA.

Lexus LC 500 Convertible

Source: Lexus

Loz Blain
