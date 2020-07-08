© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

2021 Lexus LS model refresh includes hands-free highway cruise

By Loz Blain
July 08, 2020
2021 Lexus LS model refresh in...
Styling, infotainment and technology upgrades for the 2021 Lexus LS luxury sedan
Styling, infotainment and technology upgrades for the 2021 Lexus LS luxury sedan
View 13 Images
Front view of the 2021 Lexus LS
1/13
Front view of the 2021 Lexus LS
Side view
2/13
Side view
Rear view of the hybrid model
3/13
Rear view of the hybrid model
Minor exterior updates for 2021
4/13
Minor exterior updates for 2021
Interior view
5/13
Interior view
Front seats in white leather
6/13
Front seats in white leather
Rear seats with footrests
7/13
Rear seats with footrests
Blacked-out touch controls on the steering wheel
8/13
Blacked-out touch controls on the steering wheel
Touchpad in the center console
9/13
Touchpad in the center console
Gasoline engine powertrain
10/13
Gasoline engine powertrain
Central structure is made from high tensile steel
11/13
Central structure is made from high tensile steel
Hybrid powertrain
12/13
Hybrid powertrain
Styling, infotainment and technology upgrades for the 2021 Lexus LS luxury sedan
13/13
Styling, infotainment and technology upgrades for the 2021 Lexus LS luxury sedan
View gallery - 13 images

Lexus has tweaked the fifth generation of its flagship luxury sedan, with new LS500 and LS500H hybrid models going on sale later this year. Originally launched in 1989, the LS is coming up on 800,000 cumulative sales, and the 2021 model will be a lightly made-over evolution of the one launched in 2017.

"Comfort, quiet and overall refinement" is what the team has focused on here, with a pinch of new technology and some fancy interior decorations thrown in.

Most of the changes are pretty minor; the first Lexus points out is a new solenoid in the adaptive suspension setup and an optimized vertical springiness in the tires. Orifices in the engine mount have been changed to reduce engine vibration in the chassis. The seat stitches are deeper, which I know will set some of you galloping towards your local dealership.

Interior view
Interior view

There's no word on any power increases from the existing model, which makes 416 hp in 3.5-liter V6 gasoline form and 354 hp as a hybrid. But initial torque has been boosted in the throttle maps of both the gasoline and hybrid powertrains for a little extra pep in the step. The engine has been made quieter using Active Noise Control, and then louder again using Engine Sound Enhancement when you lay the boot in. The digital rear view mirror is a little bigger and has a higher resolution.

Other updates are more noticeable, with the Lexus Teammate system adding hands-free Advanced Drive highway autopilot, and Advanced Park capabilities that work the steering, gears and pedals, or just tell you exactly how far to turn the wheel and when.

Likewise, the new LS gets the BladeScan adaptive high beam headlights first debuted on the 2019 RX, which can identify oncoming vehicles and give you high beam headlights everywhere but in the other driver's eyes. Likewise, they can pinpoint and highlight pedestrians and street signs as you drive.

Minor exterior updates for 2021
Minor exterior updates for 2021

There's a couple of new shiny paint jobs, some very minor exterior design changes and some decorative options in the interior including "Nishijin brocade" panels which "express the existence of a path of moonlight on the sea." So that's nice. There's also a new 12.3-inch, wide-set touchscreen, plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay built in.

The new LS goes on sale late this year.

Source: Lexus

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

AutomotiveLexusLuxurySedan
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More