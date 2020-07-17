2021 Porsche 911 Turbo drives deeper into sub-3-second territory

After debuting the eight-generation 911 (992) in late 2018 and introducing the Carrera models last year, Porsche pushes forward in turbocharging the 911 for 2020. The Turbo S and its $204K suite of track-attack goodies arrived in April, and now Porsche dials things back just a little with a base Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet that save a little coin while still delivering big twin-turbo horsepower and supercar-grade acceleration.

The new 911 Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet arrive with a 3.8-liter boxer-six beating loudly at the rear. Two symmetrical VTG turbochargers with electrically controlled bypass valves team with newly added piezo fuel injectors and completely reworked cooling around the engine to improve throttle response, torque delivery and free-revving. The engine comes mated to Porsche's eight-speed PDK transmission, specially calibrated for the uprated performance.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo arrives Porsche

Long story short, the 911 Turbo becomes more powerful and primal than ever, and those looking to push it to the limits can launch the Coupe from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 mph) in 2.7 seconds, two tenths quicker than the previous 911 Turbo. It'll run the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds before topping out at 199 mph (320 km/h). The Cabriolet Turbo is also two tenths quicker than its predecessor, hitting the 0-60 mark in 2.8 seconds. It shares its 199-mph top speed with the Coupe.

The 911 Turbo's body stretches out over wide tracks with 20-in wheels up front, 21 in back and brings with it controlled cooling flaps in the front bumper, active front and rear spoilers, and standard LED headlights with PDLS Plus.

Up front, the 911 Turbo has controlled cooling flaps and an active spoiler Porsche

Keeping the 911 Turbo ride sharp and tight are Porsche's rear-wheel steering and traction management all-wheel drive. Larger brake rotors improve stopping power, and carbon ceramics can be specified optionally. Other options include the sport exhaust first introduced on the Turbo S, an active suspension sport tune that drops ride height by roughly 0.4 in (10 mm), and Dynamic Chassis Control for active anti-roll stabilization that cuts body roll through fast corners.

The interior standard equipment kit encompasses the Sport Chrono package, 14-way sport seats, a GT Sport steering wheel and Bose surround sound. A 10.9-in touchscreen delivers fast, precise infotainment. Buyers who check off the Lightweight package option box will leave 66 lb (30 kg) behind at the factory in commissioning Porsche to delete the rear seats, thin out the sound insulation and mount down full bucket seats.

The interior includes a sport steering wheel and sport seats Porsche

Porsche expects to roll the $172,150 911 Turbo Coupe and $184,950 911 Turbo Cabriolet out to dealerships in early 2021. Both base prices include delivery, processing and handling fee, and the order books are open right now.

Source: Porsche

