On the other hand, $100k is going to be a tough ask for a lot of drivers next to something like Corvette's new mid-engined Stingray. Granted, Chevrolet has not one bit of Porsche's reputation for handling, and the new 'Ray's jet-fighter looks tend toward flash more than class, but it's going to be hard for a lot of buyers to ignore two key numbers: 495 hp (369 kW) and $60,000, which is where the prices will start. If Chevy has really taught that thing to go around corners, it'll go down as an absolute game-changer in the sports car segment.