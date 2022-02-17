Highlights from the 2022 Chicago Auto Show

The theme of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show could best be summed up as "we're back ... and it's electric!" Despite being half the size it usually is, thanks to the pandemic, this year's show is still well worth seeing with a range of interesting concepts and production options from manufacturers on display, including plugins aplenty.

Here's our pick of the highlights:



Chevrolet

Electric vehicles are a major highlight of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, starting with this Chevrolet Silverado Electric truck Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Not exactly front and center, but definitely under the brightest lights and busiest display at the Chevrolet booth is the new Silverado Electric. Coming soon, this battery-electric pickup truck aims directly at the Ford Lightning with a price point aimed towards those who work with their rigs. Starting price will be around $40,000 with trim levels and options pushing past $100,000.



Ford

The 2022 Chicago Auto Show features this retro-mod pickup by Ford, an F100 reimagined as an EV Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Ford unveiled a new Everglades trim for the Bronco (shown above) and it's hard to miss it on the Chicago show floor. The new package for the Bronco has several off-road-centric updates, covered by our own CC Weiss here.

Also at the Ford booth is the Mustang Mach-E and the interesting Ford Eluminator resto-mod truck.



Hyundai-Kia

While talking safety at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai also showed off the Ioniq 5 EV Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Hyundai and Kia aren't collaborating on concepts and production electrics, but they sure do have a lot of them on display. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, recently unveiled, and the similar Kia EV6 are being showcased as well as the Kia EV9 concept. Plus some special interactive displays from electric car charging company ChargePoint.



Nissan

The first of three project trucks unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, the Nissan 72X is a Datsun throwback ... and my favorite Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

This year, Nissan has focused on the all-new Frontier. At the Chicago show, three conceptual "project" trucks were unveiled around the Frontier. My personal favorite is the Datsun throwback Frontier Project 72X truck, but the Project Hardbody (an 80s tribute) and the overlanding-ready Project Adventure trucks are also drool-worthy.

Also nearby is the new Nissan Ariya electric car, several versions of the LEAF, and more.



Subaru-Toyota Collaboration

Given premium space with a highly tactile and active display at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is the new Subaru Solterra EV Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Both Subaru and Toyota are showcasing their new collaborative EV projects. The Toyota is called the bZ4X while the Subaru is more pronounceable as the Solterra. The two cars share a chassis and most components, but the Subaru has slightly more ground clearance and all-wheel drive as standard. And, we have to admit, a far more impressive display. Plus Subaru brings puppies to the auto show. No kidding.



Toyota

Tucked to the side of the Supras at the Toyota booth in the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this overlanding concept, Tacozilla Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Also on display in the Toyota area is the new Tundra, including a chassis breakdown of its hybrid powertrain. Plus a bevy of Supra models and the Tacozilla overlanding concept shown above. Holy 1970s throwback, Batman!

The Chicago Auto Show runs through February 21, 2022. Tickets and showtimes are available here.