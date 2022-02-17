© 2022 New Atlas
Highlights from the 2022 Chicago Auto Show

By Aaron Turpen
February 16, 2022
Unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this special edition of the Ford Bronco called the Everglades edition
Unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this special edition of the Ford Bronco called the Everglades edition
Electric vehicles are a major highlight of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, starting with this Chevrolet Silverado Electric truck
Electric vehicles are a major highlight of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, starting with this Chevrolet Silverado Electric truck
What's an auto show without a big red dump truck? Work trucks are a major portion of the General Motors booths
What's an auto show without a big red dump truck? Work trucks are a major portion of the General Motors booths
Unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this special edition of the Ford Bronco called the Everglades edition
Unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this special edition of the Ford Bronco called the Everglades edition
The 2022 Chicago Auto Show features this retro-mod pickup by Ford, an F100 reimagined as an EV
The 2022 Chicago Auto Show features this retro-mod pickup by Ford, an F100 reimagined as an EV
Under the hood of the F100 Eluminator is simplicity itself
Under the hood of the F100 Eluminator is simplicity itself
Ford is also eager to showcase some muscle with the modern day GT alongside its inspiration at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
Ford is also eager to showcase some muscle with the modern day GT alongside its inspiration at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
Whether you agree that it's a Mustang or not, the Ford Mach-E is front and center at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
Whether you agree that it's a Mustang or not, the Ford Mach-E is front and center at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
Also new at Ford is a Transit electric panel van, shown at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
Also new at Ford is a Transit electric panel van, shown at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
Up on a pedestal at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is the 9,000 pound GMC Hummer EV
Up on a pedestal at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is the 9,000 pound GMC Hummer EV
While talking safety at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai also showed off the Ioniq 5 EV
While talking safety at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai also showed off the Ioniq 5 EV
Every great auto show features obstacle-laden ride-alongs and the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is no different
Every great auto show features obstacle-laden ride-alongs and the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is no different
Kia hit the 2022 Chicago Auto Show with EVs aplenty, including this EV9 concept
Kia hit the 2022 Chicago Auto Show with EVs aplenty, including this EV9 concept
Kia's EV6 is heading for production and occupies premium space at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
Kia's EV6 is heading for production and occupies premium space at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
The EV6 is Kia's big jump into EVs, following on the Niro EV
The EV6 is Kia's big jump into EVs, following on the Niro EV
Every auto show features cutaways, bare chassis, and other engineering showcases
Every auto show features cutaways, bare chassis, and other engineering showcases
The new Nissan Ariya EV occupies a hot spot right next to the concept "project" trucks Nissan unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
The new Nissan Ariya EV occupies a hot spot right next to the concept "project" trucks Nissan unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show
The first of three project trucks unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, the Nissan 72X is a Datsun throwback
The first of three project trucks unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, the Nissan 72X is a Datsun throwback ... and my favorite
The Nissan Frontier Project Adventure is an overlanding rig envisioned by Nissan and aftermarket partners
The Nissan Frontier Project Adventure is an overlanding rig envisioned by Nissan and aftermarket partners
Project Hardbody, also unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, is the third of the Nissan Frontier pickup concepts
Project Hardbody, also unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, is the third of the Nissan Frontier pickup concepts
Ram Truck unveiled new Built to Serve trucks at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, these aimed towards first responders like firefighters and police
Ram Truck unveiled new Built to Serve trucks at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, these aimed towards first responders like firefighters and police
Given premium space with a highly tactile and active display at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is the new Subaru Solterra EV
Subaru also captures audiences at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show with puppies from local shelters and rescues, ready for adoption.
Subaru also captures audiences at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show with puppies from local shelters and rescues, ready for adoption. I wasn't sure he could smuggle this one home in my camera bag
No auto show is worth its salt if it doesn't include a large display of supercars
No auto show is worth its salt if it doesn't include a large display of supercars
Across the floor at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this Toyota bZ4X, built in collaboration with Subaru as Toyota's first ground-up, dedicated EV
Across the floor at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this Toyota bZ4X, built in collaboration with Subaru as Toyota's first ground-up, dedicated EV
Of course, the 2022 Chicago Auto Show features race cars aplenty as well, like Toyota's NASCAR entry, the M&M car driven by Kyle Busch
Odd concepts have become a rarity at recent auto shows, but this Toyota Romulus at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show piqued some interest
Odd concepts have become a rarity at recent auto shows, but this Toyota Romulus at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show piqued some interest
Still headlining the Toyota booth, the Supra at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is found in a myriad of color options on the floor
Still headlining the Toyota booth, the Supra at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is found in a myriad of color options on the floor
Tucked to the side of the Supras at the Toyota booth in the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this overlanding concept, Tacozilla
Tucked to the side of the Supras at the Toyota booth in the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this overlanding concept, Tacozilla
Alongside the displays for the all-new Toyota Tundra pickup is this chassis and drivetrain breakaway showing off its hybrid bits
Alongside the displays for the all-new Toyota Tundra pickup is this chassis and drivetrain breakaway showing off its hybrid bits
The theme of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show could best be summed up as "we're back ... and it's electric!" Despite being half the size it usually is, thanks to the pandemic, this year's show is still well worth seeing with a range of interesting concepts and production options from manufacturers on display, including plugins aplenty.

Here's our pick of the highlights:

Chevrolet

Electric vehicles are a major highlight of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, starting with this Chevrolet Silverado Electric truck
Electric vehicles are a major highlight of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, starting with this Chevrolet Silverado Electric truck

Not exactly front and center, but definitely under the brightest lights and busiest display at the Chevrolet booth is the new Silverado Electric. Coming soon, this battery-electric pickup truck aims directly at the Ford Lightning with a price point aimed towards those who work with their rigs. Starting price will be around $40,000 with trim levels and options pushing past $100,000.

Ford

The 2022 Chicago Auto Show features this retro-mod pickup by Ford, an F100 reimagined as an EV
The 2022 Chicago Auto Show features this retro-mod pickup by Ford, an F100 reimagined as an EV

Ford unveiled a new Everglades trim for the Bronco (shown above) and it's hard to miss it on the Chicago show floor. The new package for the Bronco has several off-road-centric updates, covered by our own CC Weiss here.

Also at the Ford booth is the Mustang Mach-E and the interesting Ford Eluminator resto-mod truck.

Hyundai-Kia

While talking safety at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai also showed off the Ioniq 5 EV
While talking safety at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai also showed off the Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai and Kia aren't collaborating on concepts and production electrics, but they sure do have a lot of them on display. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, recently unveiled, and the similar Kia EV6 are being showcased as well as the Kia EV9 concept. Plus some special interactive displays from electric car charging company ChargePoint.

Nissan

The first of three project trucks unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, the Nissan 72X is a Datsun throwback
The first of three project trucks unveiled at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, the Nissan 72X is a Datsun throwback ... and my favorite

This year, Nissan has focused on the all-new Frontier. At the Chicago show, three conceptual "project" trucks were unveiled around the Frontier. My personal favorite is the Datsun throwback Frontier Project 72X truck, but the Project Hardbody (an 80s tribute) and the overlanding-ready Project Adventure trucks are also drool-worthy.

Also nearby is the new Nissan Ariya electric car, several versions of the LEAF, and more.

Subaru-Toyota Collaboration

2022 Chicago Auto Show
Given premium space with a highly tactile and active display at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is the new Subaru Solterra EV

Both Subaru and Toyota are showcasing their new collaborative EV projects. The Toyota is called the bZ4X while the Subaru is more pronounceable as the Solterra. The two cars share a chassis and most components, but the Subaru has slightly more ground clearance and all-wheel drive as standard. And, we have to admit, a far more impressive display. Plus Subaru brings puppies to the auto show. No kidding.

Toyota

Tucked to the side of the Supras at the Toyota booth in the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this overlanding concept, Tacozilla
Tucked to the side of the Supras at the Toyota booth in the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is this overlanding concept, Tacozilla

Also on display in the Toyota area is the new Tundra, including a chassis breakdown of its hybrid powertrain. Plus a bevy of Supra models and the Tacozilla overlanding concept shown above. Holy 1970s throwback, Batman!

The Chicago Auto Show runs through February 21, 2022. Tickets and showtimes are available here.

