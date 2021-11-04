Ford debuts electric crate motor inside vintage pickup rebuild

Looking to spark the imaginations of custom car enthusiasts with a taste for eco-friendly drivetrains, Ford has introduced an electrified version of its heritage F-100. The reimagined pickup truck is all old-school looks on the outside and new-school power on the inside, featuring the company's newly launched electric crate motor aimed at those looking to breathe some modern-day propulsion into their projects.

The Eluminator is the first electric crate motor from Ford and is based on the traction motor found in the Mustang Mach-E GT. Like Chevy did last year by dropping its eCrate "Connect and Cruise" into a 1977 K5 Blazer-E classic truck rebuild, Ford is hoping to garner interest in its aftermarket electric drivetrain by taking a little trip down memory lane.

The motor itself outputs 281 horsepower and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque, but with one found at the front and another at the rear the Ford F-100 Eluminator concept generates 480 hp and 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) of torque. Built around a custom chassis finished in gray with Cerakote copper accents, the Ford F-100 Eluminator sits atop 19-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels and Michelin Latitude Sport high-performance tires, while a billet aluminum dash and avocado-tanned leather upholstery can be found inside.

Ford has introduced an electrified version of its heritage F-100 featuring its new e-crate motor Ford

The Eluminator e-crate motor is available now with Ford hoping to attract interest from folks rebuilding their rides and looking for a zero-tailpipe emission drivetrain option. The motor can be purchased online or via local dealers, and is priced at US$3,900.

“Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning – from changing looks to bringing the power,” says Eric Cin, Ford's global director, Vehicle Personalization, Accessories and Licensing. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

Source: Ford