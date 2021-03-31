Kia's EV6 electric crossover boasts up to 577 hp or 316 miles of range

Based on the same Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia's all-new EV6 becomes the brand's next step into the electrified future. The new e-crossover family promises impressive numbers from bottom to top, including up to 316 miles of range, 577 hp and 800-volt fast charging that adds 62 miles of range in a matter of minutes.

The EV6 wears Kia's all-new "Opposites United" design language, which aims to mimic the contrasts found in nature by juxtaposing smooth, sculptural shapes with sharper cues. This contrast can be readily seen up front, where the sharp wing-like headlamps underpin the voluminous arches of the hood. At the rear, the taillights cut sharply around the corners toward the wheel arches, continuing along the trajectory as character lines that jump the wheels and become thick contrast side sills.

The Kia EV6 stands on a 2,900-mm wheelbase Kia

The EV6 comes powered by a compelling selection of all-electric options, starting with a 225-hp single-motor rear-wheel-drive that pairs with the 77.4-kWh long-range battery pack to offer the max range estimate of 316 miles (510 km, WLTP). Pair that battery instead with the 321-hp motor drive hooked to both front and rear axles, and the AWD EV6 sprints from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.2 seconds, developing up to 446 lb-ft of torque.

Both RWD and AWD models can also be specced with a 58-kWh standard-range battery. Kia doesn't hazard a range estimate for that battery, but it does say it works with a 232-hp AWD powertrain for a 6.2-second 0-62 mph. The 58-kWh rear-wheel drive puts out up to 168 hp.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 tops out with a 302-hp AWD model with the same 5.2-second 0-62 sprint as the 321-hp EV6, but the latter doesn't call that flagship performance. The range-topping EV6 GT has a pair of electric motors wired up to the long-range battery, combining for 577 hp, 546 lb-ft of torque, a 0-62 sprint of 3.5 seconds and a projected 161-mph (260-km/h) top speed. The GT driver will also enjoy better handling and control courtesy of an electronic limited-slip differential.

When equipped with the dual-motor GT powertrain, the EV6 sprints to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds Kia

Like the Ioniq 5, the EV6 comes with integrated 800- and 400-V charging capabilities, no adapters necessary. Kia says that an 800-V hookup will send the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes on all EV6 variants, adding 62 miles (100 km) of range to the 77.4-kWh rear-wheel drive model in four and a half minutes. An integrated charging control unit gives the car vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, allowing it to supply charge to another EV or, as an example, power both a 55-in television and air conditioner for over 24 hours. So long as charge remains above 35 percent, the EV6 can tow up to 3,527 lb (1,600 kg).

Between charges, drivers can rely on a six-mode paddle shift-activated regenerative braking system to get the most life out of the battery pack. The system's i-Pedal mode harvests the maximum amount of energy from the brakes, allowing the driver to bring the car to a gentle stop without touching the brake pedal.

The EV6 has a curved dual-screen display for infotainment and gauges Kia

Inside, EV6 occupants will find a roomy cabin fronted by a curved widescreen that houses two 12-in displays showing gauge info and Kia Connect infotainment. Behind the thin-film panels, the augmented reality HUD puts driver-assistance alerts, vehicle speed info and turn-by-turn navigation right in the driver's line of sight. The EV6 includes a driver-assistance tech suite with highway driving assist, lane following and remote smart parking.

The EV6 will be built in South Korea and offered in markets around the globe, including North America. Pre-reservation is already live in select markets like the UK, where the EV6 base model starts at £40,895 (approx. US$56,200), the EV6 GT at £58,295 ($80,125). UK EV6 deliveries will begin in October, and EV6 GT deliveries will follow in 2022.

