AC Cars wires the original Cobra into an all-electric roadster

The Cobra may be best known as a "Shelby," but it was British marque AC Cars that created it. Now that same marque is back with an innovative Cobra for the 21st century, a modern-day recreation powered by batteries. The Series 1 Electric looks exactly like the Cobra did for its original debut back in 1962, only instead of a Ford engine under the hood, it packs an electric drive. The light, lithe construction and timeless style of the AC Cobra with the immediate torque and punch of a modern electric drive promise to create an addicting ride that makes the Cobra a legend all over again.

The trend of electrifying old cars and replicas has brought many different styles of electrified classics, from high-riding 60s SUVs, to rusty, bulging-hooded 40s coupes. Not many make such instantly perfect electrification candidates as the AC Cobra, though. The car's ageless style, lightweight construction and racing pedigree combine to make it an exceptional candidate for an electric transplant, at least from where we're sitting.

Classic Cobra style, modern powertrain performance AC Cars

AC keeps things fairly reserved, avoiding any temptation to follow the sub-trend of dumping in four-figure horsepower or five-figure torque numbers. It partners up with Falcon Electric to give the Series 1 recreation a 308-hp electric drive powered by a 54-kWh battery pack. The 6.7-second 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time seems a little underwhelming when dropping pure-electric power in a car that weighs less than 2,755 lb (1,250 kg), but we're sure it'll still be a blast to unleash on a traffic-free country road and the centerpiece of many conversations at Cars and Coffee. The 150 miles (240 km) of battery range are sure to get eaten up in a hurry once the driver really gets it going.

Beyond merely just adding in a modern e-drive, AC reworks the ladder frame to accommodate the new electric components and retunes the steering and brakes to improve handling under electric power.

Unlike some other modernized classics we've seen, AC keeps the look and feel of the original interior AC Cars

Perhaps the best part of the new Cobra is that drivers will access its electric power from a cockpit that doesn't have the slightest hint of digital display or touch control. AC keeps the original look and feel with a Moto-Lita steering wheel, chrome dials and hand-stitched leather.

The first AC Cobra Series I Electric is on its way to receive its powertrain AC Cars

Cobra announced last week that it is delivering the first of 58 Series 1 Electric models to Falcon for powertrain installation. The £138,000 (approx. US$180,425) electric cars will start making their way out to buyers later this year. Reservations are still listed as available and require a fully refundable £2,500 ($3,275) deposit. In addition to the "electric white" pictured, the Series 1 Electric is available in electric green, blue and black.

Source: AC Cars

