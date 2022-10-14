$1-mil RV overlands like voracious wildcat, camps like purring kitty

The latest off-road RV build from the mad engineers at Action Mobil is one of the company's fiercest yet, emphasized by the angry leopard tattooed on its shoulders. The new Global XRS 7400 doesn't even need those artistic feline teeth to be ferocious, though, battling dirt, rock, mud, snow and other unrefined earthen crust with the might of its 630-hp 6WD diesel MAN truck platform. Once thrown in park, the rig fully domesticates even the most murderous topography into an off-grid homestead so hospitable it pings you when the laundry is clean and dry.

One of the very first times we heard the name "Action Mobil" was during the 2014 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, where the Austrian manufacturer showed one of the largest, most expensive RVs among the hundreds on display: the Global XRS 7200. Fast-forward to the 2022 Caravan Salon, and Action Mobil was still dropping jaws, this time with the closely related Global XRS 7400. The slightly altered model name references the extra 200 centimeters (6.6 feet) the 7400 has in terms of camper module length, which becomes quite apparent when comparing the two big rigs from the rear — the 7400 juts out over a sharply cut departure angle in contrast to the squared-up rear of the 7200.

The 33-foot (10-m) Global XRS 7400 truck claws its way atop arid clifftops and over pulverized stone courtesy of its MAN TGS 6x6 base chassis, which offers locking differentials on all three axles accompanied by a central differential lock, ensuring power from the uprated 630-hp diesel engine doesn't go to waste spinning tires in place. The air suspension on the rear axles keeps the rig smooth and steady and also works to level things out at camp.

Action Mobil

And what a camp it is. The 7400 offers the same general layout as the 7200 we looked at all those years back, albeit with a few larger spaces and furnishings. The front lounge grows into a wraparound dining area that converts into a roomy day sofa and extra bed set conveniently below the wall-mounted LED TV wired to Bose surround sound. A dual-bench lounge located diagonally across the aisle serves as a second dining space.

The 7400's jutting, wedge-like rear-end is where you'll find the raised bedroom. It's not quite an ultra-luxury highway yacht bedroom space, but it certainly looks like a quiet, cozy transverse sleeping nook, complete with overhead cabinetry and a nightstand at the foot of the bed.

Rear master bed Action Mobil

The bathroom is located at the very front of the motorhome, not so convenient for full-bladdered sleepwalkers but easily accessible through both the driver's cab and living area doors. Those two doors close the bathroom into a private space, while individual doors close off the passenger-side shower and driver-side toilet room into separate areas.

Perhaps the biggest interior highlight, the impressive galley features an L-shaped countertop design with a four-place Miele induction cooktop, microwave and rectangular sink. Action Mobil prepares its own 175-L compressor fridge and 150-L freezer with beefed up insulation packages, keeping food cold and safe in even extreme heat.

The kitchen includes a four-place induction cooktop, washer/dryer, microwave and plenty of counter space Action Mobil

Along with those kitchen staples, this particular 7400 has luxury upgrades: a Jura specialty coffee machine and Miele washer/dryer. The washer/dryer unit can even send an alert to the user's smartphone when the load is complete, so while they're investigating the local scenery via bike or foot, they can be assured that their warm, clean jammies will be waiting when they get back to the RV. Now, if only Action Mobil could build in a robo kitchen to have a piping hot dinner waiting!

The 7400's generous appliance and A/V package are supported by an off-grid-ready electrical system with 800-Ah/22-kWh lithium-ion battery bank split into four sub-packs, each of which can operate things independently should the others malfunction. A combination of a 1,440-W tilting solar array on the rooftop and vehicle engine charging keeps that battery bank operating while off-grid. Two 3,500-W inverters supply AC power where it's needed.

The Global XRS 7400 also has a 4G Wi-Fi system, central drawer locking system, both diesel and electric heating, a 520-L fresh water tank upgradeable to 900 L, a 160-L gray tank and an 80-L black water tank.

The hydraulic moto lift can hold up to 1,100 pounds Action Mobil

Action Mobil's photos focus largely on wide open terrain as far as the lens can see, but those who anticipate encountering the likes of narrow track through dense forests or snaking canyons would benefit from the hydraulic bike lift. It drops right down to ground level for easy loading/unloading and can lift up to 1,100 lb (500 kg) like a heavy truck-grade backpack, carrying a more nimble vehicle for exploring tight terrain or making a quick trip to the local village.

The 2022-built Global XRS 7400 displayed at this year's Caravan Salon was not the first model in the built-to-order series. Action Mobil previously showed an even cattier build in 2020, pictured right below. The layout was largely the same, but that model included warmer interior wood trim that we prefer over the too-white look of the 2022 variant.

The 2020 Action Mobil Global XRS 7400 build has a full leopard graphic on the sides Action Mobil

As those two models show, customers can select their own options and add or delete equipment up to and including changing the floor plan around, so Global XRS 7400 prices vary accordingly. The 2022 model with white interior, auto-alerting washer/dryer and bike lift wore a price tag just over €1.1 million (approx. US$1.07 million) at the Caravan Salon.

Source: Action Mobil