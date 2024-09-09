Sub-Nugget Ford micro-camper is the tiniest camper van in Düsseldorf

The tiniest, most adorable motorized camper we saw at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon is a slick, space-efficient micro-camper that rides on Ford's smallest van. No, not the Transit Connect Ford sold in the US not so long ago, but the Transit Courier, an even smaller van that looks more like a subcompact crossover. Alpincamper has transformed it into one of the European market's most affordable miniaturized RVs.

As we've seen in the past, Alpincamper prides itself on being a master of small camper conversion, and it calls the new Transit Courier package the smallest of all its mini-campers. While the Transit Courier isn't drastically smaller than the Transit Connect, its 434-cm (171-in) total length lands 8 cm (3 in) shorter than the 442-cm (174-in) Connect and even shorter than other small vans, like the 450-cm (177-in) Volkswagen Caddy or 449-cm Nissan e-Townstar.

The Alpincamper Courier is essentially two steps down from the popular Ford Transit Connect-based Nugget camper van series, and unless the Blue Oval brings back the Fiesta Van panel wagon and someone has a go making it a camper, the Alpincamper is likely to be the smallest brand-new Ford camper van you'll see anytime soon. In fact, we found ourselves keeping an eye out for bike campers in order to find anything smaller. We came up empty; SpaceCamper had the weirdest VW camper van on show, but it brought only a photo of its cargo bike tent camper.

Ford introduced its latest Transit Courier, the smallest van in the Transit lineup, in 2023 Alpincamper

While the Transit Courier is small compared to most other vans of the Western world, it's actually larger than it used to be. Ford introduced the latest Courier in 2023, and in so doing, stretched the cargo area length by 18 cm (7 in) to 180 cm (71 in) and installed a new suspension design that allows for a 122-cm (48 in) spread between the rear wheel arches.

In all, Ford credits those changes with adding 25% more cargo volume than the previous Transit Courier, for a total of 2.9 cu m (102 cu ft). At the warehouse, that means the Transit Courier can roll off with two full European pallets. At Alpincamper, it means room for a highly efficient camper floor plan with lounge/bed, kitchen and electrical hardware.

Alpincamper makes the most of the tiny Ford Transit Courier cabin, launching its smallest camper van Alpincamper

Alpincamper preps the cabin space with sound-deadening insulation and a felt interior lining, adding in a pop-open hatch on the passenger-side window. A roof hatch adds further ventilation, and a Webasto air heater with multi-control panel keeps things comfortable in colder weather.

Alpincamper builds out a two-person floor plan that extends straight up to the two front seat backs. On the driver's side, there's a longitudinal sofa bench that pulls out straight to the kitchen block at night to create a cozy double bed.

No sink, but Alpincamper's tiny kitchenette does include a stove, extendable worktop and a fridge across the way Alpincamper

A Dometic drawer fridge under the sofa bench works in conjunction with the basic kitchen across the aisle. The galley block includes a single-burner portable gas stove, an extendable worktop and plenty of storage shelves.

To run the fridge and interior LED lighting, Alpincamper wires in a leisure battery and 80-W solar panel. It also adds a 220-V shore power hookup and electrical outlet for powering appliances when hooked to the grid.

The Alpincamper Courier promises to be as efficient on the road as it is at camp thanks to a humble 99-hp 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder running the wheels. That engine can push above 40 mpg (WLTP) during travel, making for fewer gas stops and a more affordable journey.

The Alpincamper Courier promises to be one of the stealthiest camper vans out there - it barely even looks like a van Alpincamper

The affordability starts before the journey, as Alpincamper's Transit Courier starts at just €32,999 (approx. US$36,500) when equipped as described. The model in the pictures is an upgraded version based on Ford's "Cross" package, which brings the sportier color scheme, a raised floor and all-terrain tires. No all-wheel-drive, but Alpincamper suggests it for light off-roading.

In other Alpincamper news, the company has put a price tag on its Volkswagen ID. Buzz camper van with pop-up chimney roof. It revealed it last year as the first fully converted ID. Buzz camper van in the world but without a price. In Düsseldorf, a bright-red version of the van still wore the designation "prototype" but also showed a sticker price of €69,999 ($77,350).

Alpincamper's ID. Buzz doesn't have a sleeper roof, just a little chimney pop-up that creates standing room CC Weiss/New Atlas

Alpin's Buzz layout is similar to the Transit Courier, albeit with a sink, induction hob and rounded, color-matched furnishings.

Source: Alpincamper