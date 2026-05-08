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Automotive

Audi's latest V16 supercar is a 1935 record-breaker

By Simon Heptinstall
May 08, 2026
Audi's latest V16 supercar is a 1935 record-breaker
The original one-off car was lost during the war so restorers had to build the Auto Union Lucca recreation using old documents and photographs
The original one-off car was lost during the war so restorers had to build the Auto Union Lucca recreation using old documents and photographs
View 8 Images
The original one-off car was lost during the war so restorers had to build the Auto Union Lucca recreation using old documents and photographs
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The original one-off car was lost during the war so restorers had to build the Auto Union Lucca recreation using old documents and photographs
For the unveiling Audi took the car back to Lucca in Italy where it set the fastest time for any road car in the world 91years ago
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For the unveiling Audi took the car back to Lucca in Italy where it set the fastest time for any road car in the world 91years ago
How come its so fast? The Lucca is powered by a huge V16 behind the driver but weighs around the same as a Mazda MX-5
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How come its so fast? The Lucca is powered by a huge V16 behind the driver but weighs around the same as a Mazda MX-5
The V16 had to be recreated completely from scratch with every part handmade by expert restorers at England’s Crosthwaite & Gardiner
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The V16 had to be recreated completely from scratch with every part handmade by expert restorers at England’s Crosthwaite & Gardiner
Three years of careful construction by British restoration specialists Crosthwaite & Gardiner
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Three years of careful construction by British restoration specialists Crosthwaite & Gardiner
It looks like a version of the Batmobile made by an eccentric backwoods mechanic using a pile of old aircraft bits
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It looks like a version of the Batmobile made by an eccentric backwoods mechanic using a pile of old aircraft bits
The Auto Union Lucca is a one-off recreation of a 1935 record breaker
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The Auto Union Lucca is a one-off recreation of a 1935 record breaker
The original 1935 car was blisteringly fast, even by today’s standards. It cracked 203 mph on an autostrada in Italy
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The original 1935 car was blisteringly fast, even by today’s standards. It cracked 203 mph on an autostrada in Italy
View gallery - 8 images

Audi has built a new V16-engined multi-million-dollar mid-engined supercar… but it looks like a version of the Batmobile made by an eccentric backwoods mechanic using a pile of old aircraft bits.

Looks can be deceptive though and this one-off project by Audi is a celebration one of the most important cars in the brand’s back catalog. The Auto Union Lucca was, in its day, the fastest road-going car in the world. You are looking at a cool 203-mph (326.975-km/h) supercar that was built an amazing 90 years ago.

The original 1935 car was blisteringly fast, even by today’s standards. It cracked 203 mph on an autostrada in Italy
The original 1935 car was blisteringly fast, even by today’s standards. It cracked 203 mph on an autostrada in Italy

The original one-off road-speed record-breaker was lost in World War Two, so Audi has spent an undisclosed seven-figure fortune recreating it. After three years work by specialist historic restorers, the 'new' Lucca has just been unveiled – with the promise it will perform at the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in July (9-12).

That will be something worth seeing because this car is an extraordinary beast. The sound of its huge supercharged six-liter V16 will probably be heard across much of southern England.

The Lucca has been re-created by Crosthwaite & Gardiner, a high-end specialist workshop in leafy Sussex, also in southern England. How high-end? Well among its claims to fame are holding the biggest stock of Bugatti parts in the world and normally manufacture brand new engines for historic race cars like Maseratis and Jaguars.

Three years of careful construction by British restoration specialists Crosthwaite & Gardiner
Three years of careful construction by British restoration specialists Crosthwaite & Gardiner

The Lucca must have been a daunting job, even for C&G. With the original car and most of the technical drawings and specs missing, it had to be entirely built from scratch, mainly from old photographs and a few old 1930s engineering drawings.

Every panel and component had to be handmade. Crosthwaite & Gardiner report that fitting the streamlined bodywork, cockpit canopy and tail fin over the wooden frame was particularly labor-intensive.

It looks like a version of the Batmobile made by an eccentric backwoods mechanic using a pile of old aircraft bits
It looks like a version of the Batmobile made by an eccentric backwoods mechanic using a pile of old aircraft bits

Like me you might wonder why it looks, well, sort of unfinished. It turns out that German racers of the era were stripped of paint down to bare metal to save weight (and were known as 'Silver Arrows'). Even then the metal was sanded finely and in the Lucca’s case the radiator and spoked wheels were fitted with covers for improved aerodynamics. Fuel? That’s a handy vintage mix of 50% methanol, 40% premium unleaded and 10% toluene.

Audi hasn't said anything about the potential speed of the newly revived car yet. The supercharged V16 is rated at 513 hp and the car only weighs just over 2,000 lb (960 kg), around the same as a Mazda MX-5. Those involved may not want to push their expensive retro recreation to the limit but it is certainly got the potential to embarrass plenty of more modern machines.

The Auto Union Lucca is a one-off recreation of a 1935 record breaker
The Auto Union Lucca is a one-off recreation of a 1935 record breaker

It was named Lucca incidentally because Auto Union star driver Hans Stuck set its record-breaking speed on a stretch of straight autostrada near the Italian town in 1935. The car was nicknamed 'Rennlimousine' or 'racing sedan' at the time. It was the prize creation of Auto Union and its designer Ferdinand Porsche in a long-standing ding-dong battle to be faster than Mercedes. Auto Union went on to become Audi, of course, which is now part of the VW empire.

Source: Audi

View gallery - 8 images

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AutomotiveAudiRetroSupercarsClassic Motor CarsReproduction
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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