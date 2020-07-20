All-electric, roofless Bandini Dora shines at Poltu Quatu 2020

GFG Style, the Italian company behind the 2030 electric "hyper-SUV," has shown its latest limited-edition electric supercar, the Bandini Dora roofless barchetta, at the Poltu Quatu Classic concorso d'eleganza, on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The Dora is built on a twin-motor AWD drivetrain capable of putting a peak of 400 kW (536 hp) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) of torque to the ground. The chassis is an aluminum space frame, with motors and inverters over the axles. Instead of the typical underfloor slab of batteries, this design runs a couple of battery boxes up the middle of the car, between the two seats, and stacks the rest up behind the seats, putting the bulk of the mass rear of center.

With a pretty healthy battery capacity of 90 kWh, GFG Style says the Dora is capable of driving more than 450 km (280 mi) on a charge. In performance terms, it'll do 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in a quick-enough 3.3 seconds, and top speed is limited to a reasonably sensible 250 km/h (155 mph).

The Bandini's Dora opens upwards GFG Style

The bodywork, naturally, is all carbon, and this is where GFG Style has placed most of its pride. As a barchetta, it's totally devoid of any roof, and its key design feature is a pair of spaghetti-strap "structural pillars" rising up from the front mudguard and stretching all the way back to the rear spoiler.

These flying buttress-style features allow the Dora to rock a wrap-around windshield that looks like it extends all the way to the back of the doors in a single piece. It doesn't; the joins are hidden beneath the pillar thingies so the doors can open upwards.

Behind the cabin, a rollover bar is presented as an aesthetic element, joining the two rear wheel arches as a gentle curve. There are lightning bolt shapes in the headlight and taillight assemblies, and the flip-up active spoiler is really the only part of the car that seems overly worried about downforce. There are no splitters, diffusers, flicks, or other wind tunnel specials on board; this is a casino-to-beach cruiser not a lap time predator.

An unusual battery arrangement places much of the weight behind the seats GFG Style

The interior has a real videogame look to it, with a U-shaped steering wheel and a "switchless" design concept that uses touchscreens instead of mechanical buttons or switches wherever possible. It's the way of the world; don't fight it.

The Bandini name comes from a small Italian sportscar company that lived from 1946-1992 and had some success around American racetracks in the 50s and 60s. Resurrected by founder Ilario Bandini's great grandson, the name will grace a limited number of these machines. The Dora name celebrates the mother of GFG Style founders Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro.

Enjoy a bunch more photos in the gallery.

Source: GFG Style