© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

All-electric, roofless Bandini Dora shines at Poltu Quatu 2020

By Loz Blain
July 19, 2020
All-electric, roofless Bandini...
The open-top Bandini Dora at the Poltu Quatu Classic show in Sardinia, Italy
The open-top Bandini Dora at the Poltu Quatu Classic show in Sardinia, Italy
View 18 Images
The Bandini's Dora opens upwards
1/18
The Bandini's Dora opens upwards
Flying "structural pillars" are the key design accent
2/18
Flying "structural pillars" are the key design accent
A fairly wedge-shaped profile
3/18
A fairly wedge-shaped profile
A roofless barchetta for sunny days
4/18
A roofless barchetta for sunny days
Lightning-bolt taillights are the highlight of the rear
5/18
Lightning-bolt taillights are the highlight of the rear
A very unusual shape from some angles
6/18
A very unusual shape from some angles
The headlights get their own lightning bolts too
7/18
The headlights get their own lightning bolts too
Remarkable open cabin with wraparound windshield
8/18
Remarkable open cabin with wraparound windshield
The Bandini Dora with both "dooras" open
9/18
The Bandini Dora with both "dooras" open
Rollover protection has become part of the aesthetic
10/18
Rollover protection has become part of the aesthetic
A tight front profile
11/18
A tight front profile
An unusual battery arrangement places much of the weight behind the seats
12/18
An unusual battery arrangement places much of the weight behind the seats
The open-top Bandini Dora at the Poltu Quatu Classic show in Sardinia, Italy
13/18
The open-top Bandini Dora at the Poltu Quatu Classic show in Sardinia, Italy
The "structural pillars" open with the doors
14/18
The "structural pillars" open with the doors
A crowd favorite at Poltu Quatu
15/18
A crowd favorite at Poltu Quatu
The videogame-style cabin uses touchscreens instead of buttons
16/18
The videogame-style cabin uses touchscreens instead of buttons
The Bandini Dora on the road
17/18
The Bandini Dora on the road
A distinctive rear end
18/18
A distinctive rear end
View gallery - 18 images

GFG Style, the Italian company behind the 2030 electric "hyper-SUV," has shown its latest limited-edition electric supercar, the Bandini Dora roofless barchetta, at the Poltu Quatu Classic concorso d'eleganza, on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The Dora is built on a twin-motor AWD drivetrain capable of putting a peak of 400 kW (536 hp) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) of torque to the ground. The chassis is an aluminum space frame, with motors and inverters over the axles. Instead of the typical underfloor slab of batteries, this design runs a couple of battery boxes up the middle of the car, between the two seats, and stacks the rest up behind the seats, putting the bulk of the mass rear of center.

With a pretty healthy battery capacity of 90 kWh, GFG Style says the Dora is capable of driving more than 450 km (280 mi) on a charge. In performance terms, it'll do 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in a quick-enough 3.3 seconds, and top speed is limited to a reasonably sensible 250 km/h (155 mph).

The Bandini's Dora opens upwards
The Bandini's Dora opens upwards

The bodywork, naturally, is all carbon, and this is where GFG Style has placed most of its pride. As a barchetta, it's totally devoid of any roof, and its key design feature is a pair of spaghetti-strap "structural pillars" rising up from the front mudguard and stretching all the way back to the rear spoiler.

These flying buttress-style features allow the Dora to rock a wrap-around windshield that looks like it extends all the way to the back of the doors in a single piece. It doesn't; the joins are hidden beneath the pillar thingies so the doors can open upwards.

Behind the cabin, a rollover bar is presented as an aesthetic element, joining the two rear wheel arches as a gentle curve. There are lightning bolt shapes in the headlight and taillight assemblies, and the flip-up active spoiler is really the only part of the car that seems overly worried about downforce. There are no splitters, diffusers, flicks, or other wind tunnel specials on board; this is a casino-to-beach cruiser not a lap time predator.

An unusual battery arrangement places much of the weight behind the seats
An unusual battery arrangement places much of the weight behind the seats

The interior has a real videogame look to it, with a U-shaped steering wheel and a "switchless" design concept that uses touchscreens instead of mechanical buttons or switches wherever possible. It's the way of the world; don't fight it.

The Bandini name comes from a small Italian sportscar company that lived from 1946-1992 and had some success around American racetracks in the 50s and 60s. Resurrected by founder Ilario Bandini's great grandson, the name will grace a limited number of these machines. The Dora name celebrates the mother of GFG Style founders Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro.

Enjoy a bunch more photos in the gallery.

Source: GFG Style

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

AutomotiveGFG StyleElectric VehiclesSupercarsPoltu Quatu Classic
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More