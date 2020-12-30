The wildest concept cars of the year

Auto shows may have screeched to a sudden halt in 2020, but that hasn't stopped design teams cutting loose with an array of futuristic four-wheeled creations. While most are much closer to the drawing board than the production line, they do give shape to some of the technologies we could see emerging over the coming decade ... as well as some we definitely won't.

Topping our list is a hypercar that does have a realistic chance of hitting the highway, at least in very limited numbers – the 1,825-hp, 500 km/h Bugatti Bolide. Hit us up with your favorite automotive concepts from 2020 in the comments section below.