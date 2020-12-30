© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

The wildest concept cars of the year

By Noel McKeegan
December 29, 2020
The wildest concept cars of t...
There's no mistaking what car is in front of you
There's no mistaking what car is in front of you
View 0 Images

Auto shows may have screeched to a sudden halt in 2020, but that hasn't stopped design teams cutting loose with an array of futuristic four-wheeled creations. While most are much closer to the drawing board than the production line, they do give shape to some of the technologies we could see emerging over the coming decade ... as well as some we definitely won't.

Topping our list is a hypercar that does have a realistic chance of hitting the highway, at least in very limited numbers – the 1,825-hp, 500 km/h Bugatti Bolide. Hit us up with your favorite automotive concepts from 2020 in the comments section below.

Tags

AutomotiveConcept Cars
Noel McKeegan
Noel McKeegan
Noel McKeegan joined New Atlas as a founding member in 2002 and became Editor-in-Chief in 2007. Throughout New Atlas’ long history he has travelled extensively, covering major technology events around the globe and helping build our exceptional editorial team.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More