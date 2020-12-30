The wildest concept cars of the year
Auto shows may have screeched to a sudden halt in 2020, but that hasn't stopped design teams cutting loose with an array of futuristic four-wheeled creations. While most are much closer to the drawing board than the production line, they do give shape to some of the technologies we could see emerging over the coming decade ... as well as some we definitely won't.
Topping our list is a hypercar that does have a realistic chance of hitting the highway, at least in very limited numbers – the 1,825-hp, 500 km/h Bugatti Bolide. Hit us up with your favorite automotive concepts from 2020 in the comments section below.
October 28, 2020Ever wonder what Bugatti's quad-turbo W16 could do if decoupled from heavy, bulbous cars like the Chiron? Bugatti has, too, and it answers with the Bolide, an ultralight 1,825-hp hypercar parked at the bleeding edge of automotive possibility.
December 16, 2020Nissan's design team has built a full-scale model of Korean designer Jaebum "JB" Choi's concept of an autonomous supercar for the year 2050. Conceived as a mind-controlled, rolling exoskeleton, the GTR-X is one of the year's most unusual concepts.
September 30, 2020Turns out Hyundai was actually pretty serious when it debuted the go-anywhere four-leg/wheel drive Elevate concept in 2019. This week, it announced that it has formed a new studio to work on "ultimate mobility vehicles" (UMVs), including the Elevate.
September 29, 2020This week brings us another entry in the book of visionary Buick concepts that don't look anything like cars Buick builds. The butterfly-winged Electra shows what an edgy electric Buick crossover GT could look like (but probably won't).
January 14, 2020For its sixth concept vehicle, the ecomotive team at the Eindhoven University of Technology will build Luca – a sporty compact EV that's built using a bio-based composite that includes plastic waste reclaimed from the ocean.
March 01, 2020GFG Style has presented another electric off-road "hyper-SUV" concept intended for the recently cancelled Geneva Motor Show, featuring a 3.5-second 0-62 mph sprint time and a top speed of 124 mph "on any terrain," bless 'em.
November 18, 2020At its core, Mini has always been a brand that challenges conventional automotive dimensions. The badge's new Vision Urbanaut takes the challenge into the future with a versatile, shape-shifting interior inside a set of smooth, timeless van lines.
March 02, 2020Renault has offered its take on what personal mobility might look like from 2025 with the Morphoz, an electric crossover that can morph between city and extended travel modes, can be wirelessly charged, and is ready for ride sharing.
February 26, 2020High-end Citroen spinoff DS Automobiles has presented the concept it's taking to Geneva. The all-electric Aero Sport Lounge is a sharp-looking crossover with an arresting interior that aspires to avant-garde as much as aerodynamics.
January 07, 2020In collaboration with the upcoming Avatar film, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new concept car at CES 2020. The car, called the Vision AVTR, is named for "Advanced Vehicle Transformation." The concept aims to blend human, machine, and nature.
