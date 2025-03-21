Bugatti finally bolts 8 exhausts onto its $4-million Tourbillon

Bugatti wowed the supercar world with its horology-inspired 1,800-hp Tourbillon last June. For those who weren't impressed by its hybrid V16 power plant and Swiss-made watchmaker instrument cluster, there's now even more excess on offer in the form of the Équipe Pur Sang package.

The term translates to 'Thoroughbred Team,' and is a nod to Bugatti's legacy as a force to be reckoned with on the racetrack. What it means for the folks who forked out US$4.1 million for each of the 250 hand-crafted Tourbillons is a ludicrous new exhaust system with eight pipes that onlookers won't forget in a hurry.

This is pure madness fitted on to an already outrageous machine. Too bad we can't yet hear what it sounds like in comparison to the standard model.

There's also a bunch of bodywork enhancements and accessories for blasting through town even faster than you already could.

The splitter on the hood helps reduce drag and increases onlooker envy Bugatti

You've got a splitter on the hood, a rear wing with endplates, and a rear diffuser – all designed to boost aerodynamic efficiency and to give it an even more imposing stance.

The new rear wing and diffuser help with aerodynamic efficiency, while the custom 'directional' wheels help increase airflow to cool the rear radiator. Bugatti

Next, all-new 'directional' wheels (20-inchers at the front, and 21 inches at the rear) not only look sharp, but are also designed to increase airflow to cool the rear radiator.

The captivating interior gets a host of new carbon fiber bits, and a Performance Seat to hug you tight through fast corners Bugatti

This package also includes Performance Seats that will better support you through high-g corners.

Feast your eyes on that intricate instrument cluster, containing more than 600 components hand crafted by Swiss watchmakers Bugatti

The interiors also get full Alcantara upholstery, fresh logo embroidery on the dash and headrests, and carbon fiber bits to level up the plush cabin.

This is all in addition to the 23 exterior colors and vast range of interior trim options you can customize. Honestly, you'll be hard-pressed to spot these details because the magnificent watch movement-inspired instrument cluster will command every ounce of your attention when you're inside.

Source: Bugatti