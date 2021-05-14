Bugatti starts shipping bespoke Baby II roadsters

A bunch of bespoke, 3/4-scale replicas of the Bugatti Type 35 roadster are now making their way into the hands of collectors across the globe, each with its own fine points of difference. A celebration of its 110th anniversary, the Bugatti Baby II is a tip of the hat to the automaker's racing heritage and maintains an air of exclusivity with only 500 of them made.

The Bugatti Baby II is a modern-day tribute to both the Type 35 and the half-scale replica Ettore Bugatti built for his son's birthday in 1926. Like the original Bugatti Baby, the Baby II is all-electric with leather seating and aluminum dash, but is a littler larger to allow both children and adults to jump behind the wheel.

Made in three variants, the base model Bugatti Baby II comes with a fully electric powertrain and two driving modes: Novice which tops out at 20 km/h (12 mph) and 1 kW (1.3 bhp), and Expert which runs up to 45 kph (30mph) and 4 kW (5.4 bhp) of power. The Vitesse and Pur Sang models take things up a notch with an extra mode enabling a 10-kW (13.4-bhp) output and top speed of 70 km/h (42 mph), which can be accessed via the same Speed Key found in the Chiron supercar.

Bugatti has only produced 500 of its Baby II roadsters Bugatti

All 500 cars are being shipped with their own individual chassis number and are customized to each client's demands. One example shipped to a private jet terminal operator in Dubai packs an upgraded powertrain, 2.8-kWh battery pack, the Speed Key and is finished in a custom orange paint job. It will apparently be used for private transfers to VIP sections of the airport.

"Each and every Bugatti Baby II has been lovingly hand built to the client’s exact specifications, so each vehicle leaving our workshop is genuinely one-of-a-kind," says Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, who collaborated with Bugatti on the project. "We can’t wait to see these vehicles cherished for years to come and hope to have inspired a new generation of young Bugatti enthusiasts.”

Source: Bugatti