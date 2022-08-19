Bugatti's new $5 million W16 Mistral roadster is already sold out

Bugatti showed its final internal combustion engined car at “The Quail: a Motorsport Gathering” in Monterey today, dubbing it the W16 Mistral, and announcing that the entire production run of 99 vehicles is already sold out.

The W16 Mistral is a 1,600 hp roadster based closely on the Chiron, and will have a net price of 5 million euros (currently USD $5.0 million), with deliveries starting in 2024. The entire production series of the W16 Mistral has already been sold out.

“For the final appearance of Bugatti's legendary W16 engine, it was clear to us that we had to develop a roadster. More than 40 percent of all automobiles ever made by Bugatti have been open-top vehicles, forming a long line of performance icons that are still revered around the world to this day,” said Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac.

The Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster will be the fastest open top car in the world, using a 1600 hp version of the same engine that currently holds that title: the 1200 hp Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse. That car set a world speed record of 254.04 mph (408.84 km/h) in 2013, when its 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 had 1,200 PS. The W16 Mistral uses the same power unit that propelled the Chiron Super Sport 300+ to a world-record-breaking speed of 304.773 mph in 2019.

Bugatti

“In the era of the Bugatti Chiron 1 there was no roadster until today. The launch of the W16 Mistral now continues the legacy, fueled by tremendous demand from our customers for a whole new way to experience the mighty performance of our iconic engine. Inspired by over a century of open legends, the W16 Mistral opens the next chapter in the history of Bugatti roadsters.”

The roadster is named after the famous offshore wind that blows off the Mediterranean in southern France and famously also lends its name to the long and very fast Mistral Straight at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The two-new roof-mounted engine air scoops on the modern day Mistral are a nod to the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid (pictured), as well as the first open top Bugatti of the modern era: the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport. Bugatti

The W16 Mistral uses the final version of the 1,600 hp W16 engine, and hence offers greater performance that no other open top vehicle has matched before. The Chiron's existing monocoque was not simply removed above the A-pillars to make room for the new open design. It has been reshaped to create a more rounded silhouette without sacrificing performance.

“We know that the W16 Mistral will play an important role in Bugatti's history. Because it marks the last time that what is perhaps the greatest powertrain in automotive history will be used in a production car. We as a design team were highly motivated to deliver styling that immediately conveys this significant moment and were inspired by some of the most beautiful roadsters in Bugatti history,” says Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti Design Director.

Be sure to explore the image gallery for this article where there are two dozen images of the new Mistral.